Tay Tay Parker scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Trina Deveney added 13 ponts to help Cedar Creek High School defeat Lower Cape May Regional 50-41 Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game.
Jezlyn Cross scored nine and Gabbie Luko added eight. Ashley Nicolichia (4) and Abby Gunnels (2) also scored for Cedar Creek (4-11).
The Caper Tigers’ Ashley Jackson scored a game-high 18, including three 3-pointers. Annabella Halbruner scored 10. Water Forue (9) and Helena Roesing (4) also scored for Lower (5-10).
LCM: 15 2 16 8− 41
Cedar Creek: 13 1 15 21− 50
Millville 40,
Pitman 34
Tanazha Ford scored 14 and Fatimah Owens 10 for Millville (5-10).
Phoebe Baldasarri and Armanee DeBarry scored six apiece. Sha’naja Williams added four.
Olivia Nolan scored 22 for Pitman (7-9). Jenna Georgette had six, and Angela Bevilacqua had three. Other scorers were Delaney Drummey (2) and Alaina Villari (1).
Millville: 11 13 6 10−40
Pitman: 8 11 8 7−34
Cape May Tech 33,
Our Lady of Mercy 24
Liza Pellini scored 15 for Cape May Tech.
Delany Larkin added seven. Other scorers were Emily Pasceri (5), Kennedy Campbell (4) and Leah Williams (2).
Olivia Fiocchi score nine for Our Lady of Mercy. Corinne Vincente had seven, Violet BiFulco five. Nina Ceccanecchio added three.
CMT: 11 8 9 5−33
OLMA: 3 3 7 11−24
BARNEGAT 41,
JACKSON MEMORIAL 40
Barnegat outscored Jackson Memorial 21-7 in the fourth quarter for a comeback victory in their Shore-Conference game.
Jada Baker scored a game-high 17 points with 13 rebounds and four steals to lead the Bengals (9-8), and Kya Joseph added added eight points and three steals. Kaya Foy added seven points, Nikki Lozito five and Sydney Boyer and Ashley Pringle scored two apiece.
Maura Carney scored for 13 points for Jackson (8-10), and Hailey McGee had 10.
Barnegat: 8 4 8 21−41
Jackson Mem.: 12 10 11 7−40
Pinelands Reg. 30,
Lakewood 16
Pinelands’ Bridget Dudas scored 15 points and Katie McGrotty added five.
Sunni DiElmo had three for the Wildcats (6-10) and Calyn Conway scored two.
Taina Madina scored seven points to lead Lakewood, who fell to 3-14.
Lakewood: 2 2 7 5−16
Pinelands: 8 10 5 7−30
Atlantic Christian 38,
The Pilgram Academy 16
Olivia Chapman scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, six steals and one assist to lead Atlantic Christian (9-6).
Sydney Pearson added 10 points, 15 rebounds and two steals and Cristen Winkel had five points and six steals. Caraline Winkel scored three with nine rebounds and Rebekah Darragh added three with six rebounds.
Jordan Tavarez scored six points for Pilgrim, and Cheyne Steinman had three points.
Atlantic: 13 12 6 7−38
Pilgrim: 2 9 0 5−16
Camden 38,
Pleasantville 27
Shania Watkins scored 10 for Pleasantville.
Elycia Sanchez and Shakiya Smith added six apiece. Yari Martinez had two, and Mitcheve Mathurin had one.
No other information was provided.
Camden: 5 8 16 9−38
Pleasantville: 6 4 9 8−27
Holy Spirit 43,
Absegami 39
The Spartans’ Jules Lynch scored a game-high 15 as Holy Spirit improved to 3-12.
The Braves’ Haleigh Schafer scored 13, and Victoria Clarke Scored added seven. Absegami fell to 6-5.
No further information was available.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 55,
Lacey Twp. 47
Kaela Curtin had 22 points, and 12 rebounds for the Rams (8-7).
Jacqueline Ward had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Sam Del Rio had 16 points and five rebounds. Other scorers were Taylor Tancredi (6) and Alex Mattner (2).
Hayley Ocskasy had 15 points for the Lions (8-8). Allie Toth had 13. Other scorers were Gianna Todaro (6), Nicole Coraggio (5), Cayli Biele (2), Brianna Scott (2), Jadyn Reilly (2) and Sarah Zimmerman (2).
Lacey: 13 6 10 18−47
Southern: 13 12 16 14−55
Boys basketball
Holy Spirit 65,
Absegami 39
Jake Lamonaca scored 17 for Holy Spirit.
Joe Glenn added 14. Santino Georgio had nine, and Joe Pontary eight. Other scorers were Gavin Gillespie (6), Jack Cella (5), Christian Kalinowski (4) and Colin Nolan (2).
Devin Andermanis scored 10 for Absegami. William Woodson added nine.
Rashad Allen and Omar Nunez had five apiece. Other scorers were Joseph Javier (4), Kashim Durham (2), Brian Searight (2) and Jeremiah R. (2).
HS: 26 14 14 11−65
Absegami: 3 8 17 11−39
Middle Twp. 52,
Oakcrest 31
Marcus Pierce and Mike Sgrignioli scored 10 apiece for Middle Township.
Matt Marino added six. Other scorers were Leahy (4), Coley Holton (4), AJ Baez (4), TJ Harris (4), Miles Sapp (2), Cameron Hamer (2), Camacho (2), Gill (2), and McNeal (2).
Tayvion Gray scored seven for Oakcrest.
AJ Reaves added six, and CJ Hamler added five. Other scorers were Michael O’Brien (4), Scott Creighton (3), Darren DeJean (2), Greg Copeland (2) and Jullian Higgins (2).
Middle: 7 24 13 8−52
Oakcrest: 2 7 14 8−31
Cape May Tech 60,
Salem Tech 37
Josh Wright scored 18 for Cape May Tech (8-7).
Robbie Pennington had 10, and Aiden Hofmann had nine. Other scorers were Dylan Delvecchio (7), Eddie Saddler (6), Matthew Carrion (4), Judah Thomas (2), David Farrow (2) and Sammy Price (2).
Wyatt Dean led Salem Tech with 11 points, and Tony Boss added eight. Other scorers were Justin Lapp (6), Tyshon Williams (4), Cody Brennars (3), Marv Young (3), Aiden Sickler (1) and Steve Clark (1).
CMT: 19 13 19 9−60
ST: 3 9 7 18−37
Brick Memorial 52,
Southern Reg. 41
Brandon Thomas scored 20 for Brick Memorial (11-4).
Kyle McMahon had 12, and Nick Manso had 10.
Jay Silva scored 13 for Southern (6-11). Johnny Tilton added eight. Vinnie Deck, Joe Infurna and Will Devane had five apiece. Other scorers were Cole Markley (3) and Alex Manno (2).
Brick: 9 15 15 13−52
Southern: 12 6 9 14−41
Atlantic Christian 52,
Pilgrim Academy 24
The Cougars’ Ben Noble scored a game-high 22, including six 3-pointers.
Cole Johnson added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Daniel Roland scored six with eight rebounds and five blocks, while Landon Shivers had 13 rebounds, five blocks and four points.
Francis Johnson scored four and got seven rebounds and Mark Rosie added three points.
Atl. Christian: 11 13 20 8− 52
Pilgrim: 10 2 5 6− 24
From Thursday
Atlantic City 85,
Bridgeton 57
Stephan Byard led Atlantic City with 16 points.
Zaire Montague had 14, and Jamal Kany had 13. Other scorers were Stephan Frederick (12), Zion Teague (8), Jayden Jones (8), Teriq Chapman (5), Ja’Heem Frederick (4), Courtney Griffin (2), Corey Yeomans (2) and Julio Sanchez (1).
Tyrone Chandler scored 17 for Bridgeton. Vintrell Moore and Jabril Bowman had 12 and 11, respectively.
Other scorers were Donore Fentress (7), Ryan Williams (6), Lee Brown (2) and Domitris Mosley (2).
AC: 20 24 19 22−85
Bridgeton: 20 10 15 12−57
Bowling
Boys
GCIT 4, ACIT 0 : G: Zachery Hansen (233, 628), Alex Gonzalez (191, 546). A: Jaric Abadinas (175, 459), Preston Beasley (150, 438).
Girls
ACIT 3, GCIT 1 : A: Samantha Dangler (163, 435), Grace Foster (163, 435). G: Megan Prettyman (168, 445), Sabrina Finneran (139, 395).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.