The Atlantic Christian School girls basketball finished the Delaware County Christian Tournament with a third-place win over Delaware County Christian School 53-36.
Atlantic Christian improved to 2-2. Sydney Pearson was named an all-tournament player. She finished with 10 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks and four steals.
Caraline Winkel also had a double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also provided six steals.
Now in its 54th year, the tournament is the longest-running in the country.
Atlantic Christian; 19 4 19 11—53
Delaware CC; 8 7 6 15—36
DC— Lebaudy 11, Henry 9, Johns 6, Hines 4, Goneau 4, Ritchie 2.
AC—Ca. Winkel 10, Einwechter 10, Pearson 10, Darragh 9, Cr. Winkel 8, Chapman 4, Vogel 2.
3-pointers— Ca. Winkel 2, Cr. Winkel 2, Einwechter 2 AC.
Records— AC 2-2, DCC 0-2.
Girls swimming
From Friday
Cape May Tech 135,
Pleasantville 18
At Pleasantville, meters
200 Medley Relay— C (Jacqui Jamison, Savannah Bruno, Catie Teefy, Megan Douglass) 3:03.80; 200 Freestyle— Olivia Jordan C 2:50.07; 200 IM— Jayne Sietz C 3:17.91; 50 Freestyle— Alyssa Hicks C 33.90; 100 Butterfly— Jackie Garcia-Banos C 1:49.50 ; 100 Freestyle— Peace Magomero P ; 500 Freestyle— Gabby Eppright C 6:21.20; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Eddie Ruiz-Bruno, Calvin Nguyen, John Gray, David Wurtz) 2:44.20; 100 Backstroke— Bruno C 1:31.08; 100 Breaststroke— Matt Rutherford C 1:47.80; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Alice Brunner, Lorin Perednas, Catie Teefy, Ally Boehm) 6:19.02.
Records— Cape May tech 2-0, Pleasantville 0-1.
— Press staff reports
