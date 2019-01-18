Liza Pellini scored 16 points to lead Cape May Tech girls basketball team to a 58-16 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Friday night.
The Hawks’ Emily Pasceri added 10 points and Kennedy Campbell added seven. Alex Wilder and Delaney Larkin each scored six. Leah Williams (4), Isabella Schmucker (5), Olivia Albrecht (2) and Syndey King (2) also scored for the CMT (4-8).
Andrea Drinkard, Llexis Keith, Shania Wadkins and Skikiya Smith scored three points each for the Greyhounds. Elycia Sanchez and Jaylene Mendoza added two apiece. Pleasantville fell to 0-13.
CMT: 12 17 17 12−58
Pleasantville: 4 3 7 2−16
Wildwood 64,
Penns Grove 19
Maddie McCracken had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Wildwood (10-2). Imene Fathi had 12 points, and Jenna Hans had nine. Other scorers were Emily Little (8), Laila Rios (4), Gabby Keoughan (4), Leah Benichou (2) and Torence Gallo (2).
Ne’Asia Roman had nine points for Penns Grove (1-11). Jashanti Horace had six. Nova Shaw and Linnaya Owens had two apiece.
Wildwood: 18 16 18 12−64
Penns Grove: 4 4 7 4−19
Atlantic Christian 48,
Calvary Academy 34
The Cougars’ Cristen Winkel scored 15 points with three assists and two steals, and sister Caraline Winkel scoreed eight with four steals and three blocks. Olivia Chapman scored seven with seven rebounds, six steals, two assists and two blocks. Cristen Winkel made five 3-point shots and Caraline Winkel made two 3-pointers.
Shelby Einwechter (8), Sydney Pearson (4), Rebekah Darragh (3), Emily Kelley (3) also scored for Atlantic Christian (8-5).
Atlantic Christian: 9 18 11 10− 48
Calvary: 4 10 11 9− 34
West Deptford 41,
Egg Harbor Township 28
The Eagles’ Natasha Iqbal scored a team-leading 11, and Sierra Hegh added eight points. Lauren Baxter (5), Mackenzie Mahana (3) and Haley Henderson (1) also scored for the Eagles (8-5).
Anna Wright scored 11 and Devin Sullivan, Deanna Corsetti and Alex Holmstrom each scored eight for West Deptford (7-6).
Egg Harbor Twp: 4 6 8 10− 28
West Deptford: 15 8 8 10− 41
Kingsway Reg. 63,
Cumberland Reg. 16
The Dragons improved to 11-1, while the Colts fell to 0-12. No further information was available.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 32,
Toms River South 21
Jacqueline Ward scored 16 points with five rebounds and three assists to lead Southern (7-6).
Jordan Frangipani scored six points with three rebounds and one steal, and Kaela Curtin had four points, five rebounds and two steals. Alex Mattner, Kacey Kubarewicz and Sam Del Rio added two points each.
Shiloh Williams scored nine points for Toms River South, who fell to 6-6.
Southern: 12 6 12 2−32
TRS: 7 4 5 5−21
Donovan Catholic 38,
Pinelands Reg. 33
Alyssa Vitiello scored a game-high 16 points for Pinelands (5-8). Bridget Dudas scored seven, Katie McGrotty and D’Anna Capriotti had five apiece, and Sunni DiElmo scored two.
Pinelands: 7 10 0 16−33
Donovan: 9 7 9 13−38
Boys swimming
From Thursday
Barnegat 114,
Lacey TownsHIP 55
At Lacey Township (Toms River YMCA), yards
200 Medley Relay—B 1:49.47; 200 Freestyle—Austin Cappuccio B 2:05.27; 200 IM—Dylan Cappuccio B 2:19.51; 50 Freestyle—Michael Kosar B 23.88; 100 Butterfly—Kyle Smith B 59.10; 100 Freestyle—Peter Vanderwerf LT 54.25; 500 Freestyle—Lucas Whelan LT 5:32.61; 200 Freestyle Relay—LT 1:37.88; 100 Backstroke—Kyle Smith B 1:04.27; 100 Breaststroke—Sean Cook LT 1:04.86; 400 Freestyle Relay—LT 3:38.03.
Records—Barnegat 9-0; Lacey 4-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.