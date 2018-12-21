Liz Picardi scored a career-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, for Absegami High School (2-1) to help the girls basketball team win 52-35 against Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.
Victoria Clarke scored nine points with 12 rebounds. Also for the Braves was Haleigh Schafer, who added 15 points, along with Jackie Fortis and Gianna Hafner, who each scored four.
Tanzha Ford scored a team-high 12 points for Millville (0-3).
Absegami: 14 7 12 19−52
Millville: 8 5 14 8−35
Schalick 48,
Bridgeton 32
Tatyana Chandler scored 13 points for Bridgeton (2-2), while Abigail Moore scored seven and Jada Edwards added six.
Nijah Tanksley and Mikayla Thompson-Young scored two points each, and Kierra Dredden and Toni McLean who scored one each.
Tia Furbush scored a game-high 19 points for Schalick (3-2).
Schalick: 8 15 9 16−48
Bridgeton: 2 10 9 11−32
Kingsway Reg 49,
Cedar Creek 21
Kingsway Regional improved to 3-1 while the Pirates fell to 1-4. No further information was available.
From Thursday
Our Lady of Mercy 33,
Buena Regional 27
Sydney Prescott led the Villagers (3-0) with 18 points. Other scorers were Ava Casale (11), Olivia Fiocchi (2) and Caelah Palumbo (2).
Tatianna Shukovsky led the Chiefs (2-2) with eight points. Hailey Carano scored seven. Imani Draper, Bridget Gilliano and Kristina Mosentoff each had four.
Buena: 3 8 9 7−27
OLMA: 11 4 11 7−33
Boys basketball
Delsea Reg. 61,
Oakcrest 34
A.J. Reeves scored 14 points with seven rebounds for Oakcrest (0-4). Angel added seven points with six rebounds and three assists. Also scoring for the Falcons were Tayvion Gray (4), Nissim Respes (4), Jullian Huggins (2) ad Michael O’Brien (3).
Delsea improved to 2-2.
Delsea: 12 18 15 16−61
Oakrest: 9 8 14 3−34
Lower Cape May Reg. 62,
Buena Reg. 35
Dave Durnham and Martin Anguelov scored 16 points apiece to lead Lower Cape May Regional, who improved to 4-0. Durnham had nine rebounds while Ronnie Jackson scored six points with seven assist. Tommy Gault put up nine points for the Caper Tigers.
Rob Kinlaw scored 11 points for Buena (0-5). Nazir Williams added six points.
Buena: 9 9 7 10−35
LCM: 12 20 23 7−62
From Thursday
St. Joseph 83,
Middle Township 55
Marcellus Ross led the Wildcats with 30 points in the win. Ian Brown had 19, and Corey Blackwell had 10. Other scorers were Jordan Stafford (8), Alanas Urbonas (4), Yamere Diggs (3), Malik Bailey (3), Aidan Flavell (2), Joe Enewerhi (2) and Nick Delva (2).
Marcus Pierce led the Panthers with 24 points. Torey Harris had 17, and Matt Marino had six. Other scorers were Miles Sapp (4), AJ Baez (2) and Drew Harris (2)
S: 16 18 28 21−83
M: 13 19 10 13−55
Barnegat 47,
Jackson Liberty 45
Brandon Revello scored a team-high 12 points for the Bengals (1-1). Sean Morris had 11, and Nicholas Revello had nine. Other scorers were Brian Finucan (8), Jared Krey (4) and Jaxon Baker (3).
Daniel Sofield had 21 points for Jackson Liberty (1-2). Tim Gjonballa had nine. Other scorers were Takai Anderson (6), Neal Miles (5), Jimmy Celentano (2) and Jake Bosco (2).
B: 9 18 13 7−47
J: 6 10 5 24−45
