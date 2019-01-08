The Pinelands Regional High School girls basketball team scored 18 third-quarter points en route to a 41-40 victory over Point Pleasant Borough in a Shore Conference B South game Tuesday night.
The Wildcats’ Skylar Callahan and Sunni DiElmo each scored 10 points, while Bridget Dudas added nine points. Callahan made two 3-point shots.
Pinelands trailed 24-15 at halftime.
Alyssa Vitiello scored five points for the Wildcats (3-6), while Calyn Conway added four points and D’Anna Capriotti scored three points.
The Panthers’ Allie Delaney and Riley Sexton each scored a game-high 11 points. Delaney made three 3-pointers.
Lila Shaver and Megan Feehan each scored four points, while Morgan Woods, Carlie Ventrini, and Annalise Albarano added three points apiece for Point Pleasant Borough (3-6).
Pt. Pleasant: 11 13 10 6− 40
Pinelands Reg.: 6 9 18 8− 41
Oakcrest 43,
Buena Reg. 36
Nay Nay Clark led the Falcons with 14 points while Ionyonia Alves added 11 points and nine rebounds. Oakcrest improved to 7-2.
The Chiefs’ Bridgett Gilliano scored 15 points and Tonya Shukousky added eight points. Buena fell to 2-6.
Oakcrest: 13 10 12 8− 43
Buena Reg.:9 8 12 7−36
Wildwood 63,
Salem 42
Wildwood’s Maddie McCracken scored a game-high 24 points, while Imene Fathi added 14 points. Also for the Warriors (8-1) was Jenna Hans (10), Gabby Keoughan (5), Leah Benichou (3), Emily Little (2), Torence Gallo (3) and Ava Troiano (2).
Aliyah Thomas scored 16 points to lead Salem (2-6).
Wildwood: 14 15 16 18−63
Salem: 4 11 19 8−42
Mainland Reg. 34,
Middle Twp. 28
Kylee Watson scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Mustangs (9-2). Taylor Dalzell scored seven points while Camryn Dirkes and Jillian Gatley added three points apiece.
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy scored 12 points and Victoria London scored five. Kira Sides and Aubrey Hunter scored six points each. The Panthers fell to 4-4.
Mainland: 8 6 13 8−34
Middle: 14 6 5 3−28
Atlantic Christian 60,
Cumberland Christian 38
Sydney Pearson scored 22 points with 14 rebounds, eight steals and one block to lead Atlantic Christian (5-5).
Cristen Winkel scored 14 points with five assists and four steals while Olivia Chapman put up 11 points, five steals and five rebounds. Caraline Winkel (7), Emily Kelley (3), Shelby Einwechter (2) and Rebekah Darragh (1) also scored for the Cougars.
Atlantic: 12 11 22 25−60
Cumberland: 14 9 5 10−38
From Monday
Bridgeton 52,
Cape May Tech 48 OT
Mikayla Thompson-Young scored 14 points with eight rebounds and four steals for Bridgeton (4-5).
Nijah Tanksley added 12 points, four steals and three rebounds while Scotti Walker and Tatyana Chandler scored eight points apiece. Jada Edwards (5), Kierra Dredden (3) and Toni McLean (2) also scored for the Bulldogs.
Cape May Tech’s Liza Pellini scored a game-high 22 points along with six blocks, five steals and six rebounds. Emily Pasceri added 19 points and Kennedy Campbell had five points and two rebounds. The Hawks fell to 2-6.
Bridgeton: 12 15 6 11 8−52
CMT: 5 9 11 19 4−48
Boys basketball
Ocean City 58,
Mainland Reg. 48
The Red Raiders’ Joey Sacco scored a game-high 21 points, and Gannon Brady added 15 points. Ian Aungst scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Ocean City (6-2) trailed 14-11 after the first quarter.
Donovan Graham (6), Luke Varallo (3) and Mike Rhodes (2) also scored for Ocean City.
The Mustangs’ Tommy Zanaras led with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and Luke Mazur scored 12 points, including four 3-pointers.
Angelo Barron (9), Joseph Masari (7) and Jake Cook (6) also scored for Mainland (6-4).
Ocean City: 11 19 13 15− 58
Mainland.: 14 10 13 11− 48
Cumberland REg. 59,
Gloucester Tech 49
The Colts’ Jamere Muschette scored a game-high 21 points, and Antonio Gil added 16 points.
Muschette made two 3-point shots, while Gil made one 3-pointer. Rae Robinson scored nine points.
Josh Scurry (3), Houston Bryant (3), Chris Strawn (2), Miles Timmons (2), Sadique Powell (2) and Jermaine Stubbs (1) also scored for Cumberland (2-6).
Josh Randall led Gloucester Tech with 12 points, while Jake Silva added 10 points and Eric Fedoryka scored nine points. Silva made two 3’s while Fedoryka made one 3-point shot.
Colin Flatley (8), Jay Ridgeway (3), Marc Molinari (3), Dave Hanly (2), Dougie Kritikson (2) and Zaki Muhammad (2) also scored for GCIT (5-4).
Cumberland.:16 10 11 21−59
Gloucester Tech: 7 16 9 19−49
Kingsway Reg. 62,
Hammonton 48
The Blue Devils’ Ethan Mays scored a team-leading 14 points, while Lewis Martinez scored eight and Ryan Barts and Chris Torres each added seven.
Nick Papagonsis (4), Mike Hamilton (4), Nick Lenhert (2) and Kameron Watkins (2) also scored for Hammonton (1-7).
The Dragons’ Jaelin Keels scored a game-high 21 points and William Pollick added 17 points. Erick Lynch (6), Shawn Warren (4), Bryan Townes (3), Raymond Woodson (2), Trevor Shorter (2) and Emi Linqueno (1) also scored for Kingsway (5-3).
Kingsway.: 15 11 20 18− 62
Hammonton: 3 12 10 23− 48
Salem 93,
Wildwood 68
Will Long scored 19 points and had three rebounds with four assists for Wildwood (1-6). Tyler Tomlin added 12 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Diante Miles put up 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Also scoring for the Warriors: Ethan Bruke (1), Andrew Zielinski (3), Jaxon Tomlin (2), Karl Brown (7) and Max McGrath (8).
Jamael Bundy scored 19 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Salem (7-1).
Salem: 26 25 28 14−93
Wildwood: 13 19 19 17−68
Toms River North 48,
Southern Reg. 44
Vinnie Deck scored 13 points and had two assists with two steals for the Rams, who fell to 2-8. Alex Manno scored five points with nine rebounds and two assists. Jay Silva and Will Devane scored seven points apiece, while Joe Infurna added three.
Jakari Spence scored a game-high 14 points for Toms River North (6-3).
Southern: 11 12 7 14−44
TRN: 8 13 13 14−48
Barnegat 50,
Manchester Twp. 46
Nicholas Revello scored 12 points to help Barnegat (3-5) break a four-game losing streak. Sean Morris added 11 points and Brendan Revello 10. Also scoring for the Bengals: Brian Finucan (8), Jaxon Baker (6) and Jared Krey (3).
Joshua Hayes scored 15 points to lead Manchester Township (3-6).
Barnegat: 12 8 15 15−50
Manchester: 9 4 9 24−46
Atlantic Christian 70,
Cumberland Christian 38
Cole Johnson led the Cougars with 17 points, while Elijah Chapman added 15 points and four steals. Mark Rosie scored eight points, and Landon Shivers added seven points with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Ben Noble (7), Aaron Glancey (6), Spencer Breunig (4), Jacob Rosie (3), Daniel Roland (2) and Francis Johnson (2) also scored for Atlantic Christian.
For Cumberland Christian, Scott Ehlin scored 11 points, and Matt Paulson added seven points. Alex Blackwell (6), Luis Ago (5), Anthony Gardella (5), Adam Thompson (2) and William Probasco (2)0 also scored.
Cumberland:14 5 9 10− 38
Atlantic:17 20 22 11−70
From Monday
Cedar Creek 67,
ACIT 62 OT
Michael Stokes and Jovanni Bermudez scored 15 points each to lead the Pirates (3-5). Kevin Evans added 11 points, while Elijah Smalls put up nine. Also scoring for Cedar Creek: was Matthew Athill (2), Kareem Tinsley (3), Kyree Tinsley (8) and Jonathan Vega (2).
ACIT fell to 3-6. No further information was available.
Cedar: 11 14 16 12 15−67
ACIT: 14 11 16 12 9−62
From Monday
Lower Cape May Reg. 56,
Egg Harbor Twp. 43
Martin Anguelov scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Caper Tigers (8-1).
Ronnie Jackson scored 12 points along with six rebounds and six assists, while Tom Gault added six points. Jordan Pierce (2), Dave Durham (2) and Isiah Lugo (4) also scored.
Egg Harbor Township’s Michael Dodd scored 16 points. Isiah Walsh scored 12 points, and Jordan Sweeney added eight. Ethan Dodd (3) and Rahim Muhammad (4) also scored. The Eagles fell to 6-5.
LCM: 18 17 4 17−56
EHT: 7 16 15 5−43
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.