Atlantic City High School’s Ciani Redd-Howard scored a game-high 19 points to help defeat Cedar Creek 50-30 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game on Wednesday. Qeiajae Canty added nine points forr the Vikings (5-3), while Madison Brestle (4), Sanai Garrison Macon (6), Savannah Robertson (8), Shakiyah Hasan (2) and Cornysha Davis (2) also scored.
Trina Deveny scored 11 points to lead the Pirates (2-7). Jezlyn Cross scored eight points while Tay Tay Parker had six points. Also for Cedar creek was Gabbie Luko (3) and Ana Cintron (2)
Cedar: 7 8 7 8−30
AC: 10 5 14 21−50
Wildwood Catholic 53,
Rancocas Valley 46
Gabby Turco went 12 for 12 at the foul line and scored a career-high 28 points to lead Wildwood Catholic (9-2) after the Crusaders were down by 11 in the fourth quarter. Marianna Papazoglou added 15 points while Lynasia Harris and Kimmy Casiello scored three points apiece. Aliyah Gray-Rivera and Lauren McCallion scored two points each.
Lexy Linton scored 16 points for Rancocas Valley.WWC: 12 8 7 26−53
Rancocas: 13 4 19 10−46
Middle Township 47,
OLMA 35
Middle’s Kira Sides and Katie Herlihy scored 18 and 16 points, respectively. Other scorers were Tori London (5), Maddie Barber (4), Aubrey Hunter (2) and Paige Fox (2). The Panthers (5-4) trailed 20-15 at halftime but outscored visiting OLMA 14-1 in the third quarter. For the Villagers (6-2), Ava Casale led all scorers with 21 points and Sydney Prescott added seven. Other scorers were Olivia Fiocchi (5) and Violet BiFulco (2).
OLMA: 13 7 1 14−35
Middle: 8 7 14 18−47
ACIT 61,
St. Joseph 18
ACIT’s Kayla Sykes hit five 3-pointers and led with 19 points as the Red Hawks improved to 8-0. Cea’anai Jackson had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Grace Speer added 14 points and four assists. Jakyra Williams had five points. Fallyn Lyons scored eight points for host St. Joseph and other scorers were Geena Tartaglia (4), Karlie Middleman (3) and Katie Dayton (3).
ACIT: 18 12 13 18−61
St. Joseph: 2 5 6 5−18
Lower Cape May Reg. 65,
Cape May Tech 55 2OT
Ashley Jackson scored 34 points to lead Lower Cape May (3-6) in a double overtime game. Annabella Halbrunner scored 20 points while Lindsay Holden added seven. Gabi Grey and Molly McGuigan had two points apiece.
Cape May Tech’s Liza Pellini scored 29 points and Isabella Schmucker scored 10. Leah Williams and Emily Pasceri two six points each while Alex Wilder and Kennedy Campbell added two points apiece. The Hawks fell to 2-7.
Lower: 12 10 14 8 7 14−65
CMT: 12 9 11 12 7 4−55
From Tuesday
Toms River North 52,
Southern Reg. 36
Toms River North’s Brielle Bisogno led with 18 points and seven assists, and Jenna Paul had 16 points and 16 rebounds. The host Mariners (8-1) were up 34-15 at halftime.
For Southern (4-5), Kaela Curtin scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals. Jacqueline Ward added eight points, five rebounds and five assists, and Sam Del Rio scored eight points. Other scorers for the Rams were Taylor Tancredi (3) and Molly Ciliberto (2). Also scoring for Toms River North were Kristina Johnson (8), Brandelyn Manna (4), Sydney Howell (3) and Georgia Pissott (3).
Southern: 9 6 10 11−36
TR North: 17 17 10 8−52
Manchester Twp. 73,
Barnegat 31
Jada Baker scored 12 points and had nine rebounds for Barnegat (5-6). Isabel Guiro added six points, three rebounds and two steals. Sydney Boyer (4), Ashley Pringle (5), Kya Joseph (1), Kaya Froy (1) and Erin Breyta (2) also scored for the Bengals.
Leilani Corea scored 15 points with two rebounds and two assists for Manchester Township (9-2). Dakota Adams added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Boys basketball
Millville 70,
Bridgeton 55
Eddie Jamison scored 16 points for Millville who improved to 8-2. Aundrey Green scored 14 points for the Thunderbolts while Rynell Lawrence put up 13. John Green (6), Randy Butler (6), Colby Etter (8) and Byron Powell (7) also scored.
D’Ondre Fentress scored 17 points, while Ryan Williams and Vintrell Moore scored 14 points apiece for Bridgeton (4-5). Lee Brown and Tyrone Chandler scored four each for the Bulldogs and Domitrius Mosley had two points.
Bridgeton: 9 17 15 14−55
Millville: 12 24 16 18−70
From Tuesday
Pt. Pleasant Borough 38,
Pinelands Reg. 35
Pineland’s Andrew Schulz scored 12 points and had seven rebounds with five steals. Luke Wiatrowski added 11 points and seven rebounds while Garrett Brown put up five points, five assists and five rebounds. The Wildcats fell to 5-2.
Pinelands: 14 10 6 5−35
Point: 4 13 11 9−38
