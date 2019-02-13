The Atlantic County Institute of Technology’s girls basketball team beat Bridgeton 55-35 on Wednesday.
The Red Hawks improved to 16-5.
ACIT senior Kayla Sykes finished with 13 points, breaking the all-time career points record previously set by Yasmeen Nelson in 2015.
“I didn’t really tell her (she broke the record) until after the game,” ACIT coach Jason VanderRyk said of his senior. “She’s a humble kid and just gave me a smile.”
“I don’t think it could’ve happened to a better person,” the coach added.
Sykes currently sits at 1,198 career points, five points ahead of the previous record. She has at least five games left in her career.
Grace Speer had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Atlantic Tech. Jakyra Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds. Julianna Montero had eight points, and Cea’anai Jackson had six.
For Bridgeton, Scotti Walker scored nine. Okzanna Gault had seven, and Jada Edwards had six. Nijah Tanksley added five.
Bridgeton: 11 10 8 6−35
ACIT: 15 6 14 18−55
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 51,
Lower Cape May Reg. 24
Kylee Watson scored 20 for Mainland. Claudia Mairone added 18, and Kaitlyn Boggs had four. Taylor Dalzell, Camryn Dirkes, Lauren Toner and Lila Schoen had two apiece.
Lindsay Holden led Lower Cape May with seven points. Annabella Halbruner had six, and Winter Farve had five. Other scorers were Helena Roesing (4) and Sticfel (2).
MR: 12 22 8 9−51
LCMR: 9 2 5 8−24
Pleasantville 30,
St. Joseph 26
Shania Watkins scored 16 for Pleasantville. Shakiya Smith had four. Amoni Ridgeway had two, and Yarissa Martinez had one. Elycia Sanchez had three.
Geena Tartagila had six points for St. Joseph. Karlie Middleman had three, and Brielle Hutchinson had 14. Katie Dayton scored one, and Fallyn Lyons had two.
Pleasantville: 5 10 7 8−30
St. Joseph: 6 9 4 7−26
Pinelands Reg. 36,
Brick Memorial 28
Bridget Dudas scored 16 for Pinelands (10-13). Sunni DiElmo and Breese scored four apiece. Katie McGrotty added six. Alyssa Vitiello, Calyn Conway and D’Anna Capriotti each had two.
Jenna Schiessl scored 13 for Brick Memorial (2-21). Alexis Voorhees added eight. Other scorers were Karina Raettger (4), Ella Moore (2) and Jackie Lahey (1).
Pinelands: 12 8 10 6−36
Brick Mem.: 10 10 5 3−28
Boys basketball
Barnegat 62,
Howell 49
Sean Morris scored 16 for Barnegat (11-12). Jaxon Baker had 14, and Brian Finucan added nine. David Ciani and John Hudak had three apiece. Other scorers were Brendan Revello (8), Devyn DeFilipo (7) and Jared Krey (2).
Matthew Ganter scored 23 for Howell (6-18). Cooper Vogel added eight. Other scorers were Nick Hornung (7), Tommy Talbot (6) and Jason Tango (5).
Barnegat: 15 14 12 21−62
Howell: 7 7 9 26−49
Boys swimming
From Tuesday
S.J. Public C semifinals
(2) Cedar Creek 89,
(3) Woodstown 81
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay— W (Patrick Clemente, Andrew Clemente, Tyler Danner, Ben Russell) 2:04.78; 200 Freestyle— Jimmy Rhodes C 2:09.98; 200 IM— A. Clemente W 2:34.17; 50 Freestyle— Michael Sooy C 4:49.73; 100 Butterfly— P. Clemente W 1:05.28; 100 Freestyle— Rhodes C 57.07; 400 Freestyle— Sooy C 4:49.73; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Omar Mohammed, Nathan Goodrich, David Gutierrez, Rhodes) 1:53.54; 100 Backstroke— P. Clemente W 1:07.44; 100 Breaststroke— A. Clemente W 1:19.35; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Zach Lenzi, Andre’s Carpio, Sooy, Rhodes) 4:03.47.
Records— NA.
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
S.J. Public C semifinals
(1) Haddonfield 133,
(4) Oakcrest 37
At Haddonfield, yards
200 Medley Relay— H (Katharine Skelly, Chloe Lin, Sydney Mullin, Regan McDonnell) 1:58.12; 200 Freestyle— Ava Berzanski H 2:08.89; 200 IM— Sarah Bent H 2:23.26; 50 Freestyle— Skelly H 26.11; 100 Butterfly— Maria Jellig H 1:02.13; 100 Freestyle— Lillian Derivaux H 56.86; 500 Freestyle— Derivaux H 5:25.89; 200 Freestyle Relay— H (Berzanski, Erin Angstadt, Amelia Coty, Sophia Rollo) 1:49.66; 100 Backstroke— Skelly H 1:05.30; 100 Breaststroke— Lin H 1:11.81; 400 Freestyle Relay— H (Carolyn Webb, Emma Keegan, Kristina Curley, Hannah Stauss).
Records— H 9-1, O 5-4.
