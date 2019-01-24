The Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls basketball team beat Vineland 58-51 in a Cape-Atlantic League American matchup Thursday.
The Red Hawks are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. They improved to 12-1 with the win.
Kayla Sykes and Julianna Montero had 13 points apiece for Atlantic Tech. Jakyra Williams had 12, and Cea’anai Jackson had 10. Other scorers were Grace Speer (8) and Nyasia Grant (2).
Brielle Herbert had 30 points for Vineland (9-4). Other scorers were Nai’aijah Ball (10), Madison Ratliff (6) and Mikeyla Rivera (3).
Vineland: 15 6 18 12−51
Atlantic Tech: 14 12 18 14−58
Wildwood 49,
Pitman 33
Maddie McCracken had 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Wildwood (12-2). Other scorers were Imene Fathi (7), Leah Benichou (5), Emily Little (4), Torence Gallo (3), Ava Troiano (2) and Laila Rios (2).
Olivia Nolan and Delaney Drummey scored eight apiece for Pitman (7-8). Other scorers were Angelina Bluford (5), Jules Villari (5), Jenna Georgette (3), Alaina Villari (2) and Catriona Galvin (2).
Pitman: 5 7 8 13−33
Wildwood: 15 10 15 9−49
Boys basketball
Lacey Twp. 50,
Southern Reg. 48
Kalvin Kuhn scored 18 for Lacey (9-6). Carl Swenson and Jordan Cohen had 14 and 10, respectively. Kevin O’Rourke had six, and Donovan Bacchetta had two.
Vinnie Deck scored 15 for Southern (6-10). Cole Markley and Joe Infurna had eight apiece. Will Devane had 10. Other scorers were Jay Silva (4) and Johnny Tilton (3).
Southern: 24 8 5 12−48
Lacey: 9 14 9 18−50
Doane Academy 50,
Atlantic Christian 47 (OT)
Ernsvitha St. Joste scored 22 for Doane. Nydaisa Henly had 20. Other scorers were Tomi Olvwaseun (4), Marie Spruille (2) and Ariana Clue (2).
Sydney Pearon had 16 points, 15 rebounds and three assists for Atlantic Christian (8-6). Caroline Winkel had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Olivia Chapman (7), Cristen Winkel (6), Shelby Einwechter (6) and Chloe Vogel (2).
Doane: 8 16 12 9 5−50
ACS: 9 12 17 7 2−47
From Wednesday
Ocean City 61,
Cedar Creek 59
Joey Sacco had 19 points for the Red Raiders (11-2). Donovan Graham had 14, and Luke Varallo had 12. Other scorers were Gannon Brady (9), Mike Rhodes (5) and Ian Aungst (2).
Isaiah Vasquez scored 17 for the Pirates (7-7). Elijah Smalls had 11, and Jovanni Bermudez had seven. Other scorers were Matthew Athill (6), Amaris Gresham (6), Michael Stokes (4), Kareem Tinsley (4) and Kyree Tinsley (4).
Wrestling
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 81,
Cedar Creek 0
106— Christian Douglass by forfeit; 113— Matt Harris p. Julian Guzman 3:36; 120— Mikey Castellano p. Alec Murdock 3:23; 126— Martin Thomas p. Oscar Perez 3:44; 132— David Tosto p. Nimal Shah 1:30; 138— Cam Leslie d. Bryan Merritt 7-3; 145— Braydon Castillo by forfeit; 152— Frankie Casper p. Austin Alcantara :21; 160— Jake Baxter by forfeit; 170— Jonas Lumbruno by forfeit; 182— Paul Gilbert by forfeit; 195— Sean Connelly by forfeit; 220— Matt Craig by forfeit; 285— TJ Rossett p. Alex Perez 1:06.
