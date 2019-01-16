Briel Herbert scored her 1,000th career point Wednesday night and led the Vineland High School girls basketball team to a 58-32 victory over Millville in Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
The senior scored a team-leading 18 points to go with eight rebounds, six steals, four assists and one block. Herbert, who needed 10 to reach the milestone, made two 3-point shots.
Herbert has 1,008 on her career.
The Fighting Clan’s Madison Ratliff scored 17 points with three assists, and Chakyra Moss added 12 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and three steals. Nai Aijah Ball had nine assists, three steals, three blocks and scored five. Mikeyla Rivera (4) and Kaliyah Byrd (2) also scored for Vineland (8-2).
The Thunderbolts’ Tanazha Ford scored 20, Aaniyah Street added six, Fatimah Owens four and Rianna Talley two. Millville fell to 3-9.
Vineland: 11 15 18 24− 58
Millville: 4 8 9 11− 32
Clearview Reg. 61,
Cumberland Reg. 17
Aniah Hitchens scored five points for Cumberland, and Taleah Robinson added four. The Colts fell to 0-11.
Bella Stiedle scored a game-high 21 points for Clearview.
Cumberland: 2 6 3 6−17
Clearview: 33 8 15 5−61
Wildwood 53,
Woodstown 39
The Warriors’ Maddie McCracken led with 26 points and Imene Fathi added 13. Jenna Hans (5), Leah Benichou (4), Torence Gallo (2), Gabby Keoughan (2) and Laila Rios (1) for Wildwood (9-2).
Charlie Baldwin scored 22 points for Woodstown (4-6).
Wildwood: 16 21 7 9− 53
Woodstown: 6 9 12 12−39
Middle Twp. 50,
Cape May Tech 19
Kira Sides scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (8-4), and Tori London added seven. Kate Herlihy. Kate Herlihy and Raine DeRose added five points apiece. Maddie Barber (2), Aubrey Hunter (4), Sophia Terenik (2), Lauren Nelson (2), Michaela Graham (2), and Brianna Robinson (2) also scored for Middle.
Liza Pellini scored 14 points for Cape May Tech. Emily Pasceri added three and Isabella Schmucker had two. The Hawks fell to 3-8.
Middle: 19 19 4 8−50
CMT: 2 2 8 7−19
Egg Harbor Twp. 34,
Bridgeton 30
Egg Harbor Township’s Lauren Baxter scored 16 to lead, and Sierra Hegh added nine. Natasha Iqbal (4), Madison Israel (3) and Mackenzie Mahana (2) also scored for the Eagles, who improved to 8-4.
Scotti Walker scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-7), and Jada Edwards had six. Also for Bridgeton was Tatyana Chandler (5), Mikayla Thompson-Young (1), Kierra Dredden (3), Okzanna gault (3) and Shania Bell (1).
EHT: 4 10 9 11−34
Bridgeton: 6 9 7 8−30
Wildwood Catholic 76,
St. Joseph 13
Gabby Turco scored a game-high 21 to lead Wildwood Catholic. Marianna Papazoglou added 16, Lauren McCallion 11 and Jiana Fields nine. Also for the Crusaders (11-2) were Aliyah Gray-Rivera (7), Kimmy Casiello (3), Shaniya Man (2), Xiomara Walker (1), Lynasia Walker (1), Roan Jacquelin and Caitlin Beaulieu (2).
St. Joseph’s Katie Dayton scored seven, and Geena Targlia added four. Fallon Lyons scored two for the Wildcats, who fell to 0-10.
WWC: 38 15 17 6−76
St. Joe: 2 0 7 4−13
Boys basketball
Clearview Reg. 49,
Cumberland Reg. 28
The Colts’ Chris Strawn led with 11 points, and Antonio Gil added six, Jamere Muschette five. Joshua Scurry (4) and Houston Bryant (2) also scored for Cumberland (2-9).
The Pioneers’ Justin McNichols scored 15 and Nick Dalfonso and Dom Thomas each added eight. Clearview improved to 6-4.
Clearview Reg.:15 9 11 14− 49
Cumberland: 7 5 7 10− 28
Woodstown 67,
Wildwood 50
The Warriors’ Diante Miles scored a team-leading 19, and Max McGrath added nine with four rebounds. Will Long scored six, Dom Troiano five and Seamus Fynes and Andrew Zielinski each scored four. Troiano and McGrath each made one 3-point shot.
Fynes and Brown had four rebounds apiece for Wildwood (2-8).
Tyreek Husser and Jake Pratt each scored 18 for Woodstown (9-2).
Wildwood: 8 9 18 15− 50
Woodstown: 11 17 26 13− 67
Middle Twp. 62,
Cape May Tech 45
The Panthers’ Marcus Pierce led with 23 points, including one 3-point shot, and Miles Sapp added 14, T.J. Harris 11. Matt Marino scored eight, including two 3-pointers. Jordan Holton, A.J. Baezan and Mike Sgrignioli each scored two for Middle Township (3-9).
The Hawks’ Josh Wright scored a game-high 27. Aiden Hofmann added five, Thomas Stahler and Sam Lynch each scored three. Stahler made one 3-point shot. Eddie Saddler (1) also scored for Cape May Tech (6-5).
C.M. Tech: 11 14 5 15− 45
Middle:14 12 15 21− 62
From Tuesday
Atlantic Christian 59,
Gloucester County Christian 56
The Cougars’ Cole Johnson scored 14, including the 3-point shot that sent the game into overtime. Landon Shivers added 22 points, nine rebounds and five blocks and Ben Noble scored 16 points.
Atlantic Christian trailed 21-9 after the first quarter.
Mark Rosie (4), Daniel Roland (2) and Francis Johnson (1) also scored for Atlantic Christian (9-7).
For Gloucester Christian, Lukas Deloach scored 15.
Atlantic: 9 20 14 11 5− 32
Gloucester: 21 11 10 12 2− 53
Cedar Creek 53,
Absegami 32
The Pirates’ Isaiah Vasquez led with 12 points, and Kyree Tinsley had eight and Michael Stokes seven. Matthew Athill and Jovanni Bermudez scored six. Elijah Smalls (5), Kareem Tinsley (4), Jonathan Vega (3) and Amaris Gresham (2) also scored for Cedar Creek (6-5).
Omar Nunez scored 11 for the Braves. Michael Fitten, Joseph Javier and William Woodson each added four points for Absegami (2-7).
Absegami: 6 11 6 9− 32
Cedar Creek: 6 18 12 17− 53
Lower Cape May Reg. 65,
Holy Spirit 58
The Caper Tigers’ Martin Anguelov scored a team-leading 24, and Dave Durham added 11 points. Ronnie Jackson (10), Pat Moore (8), T. Gault (7), Angel Candelaria (3) and Jordan Pierce (2) also scored for Lower Cape May (10-1).
Holy Spirit fell to 7-5. No further information was available.
