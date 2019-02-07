Wildwood High School’s girls basketball team beat Gloucester City 48-32 on Wednesday.
The Warriors improved to 16-4.
Maddie McCracken led Wildwood with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Jenna Hans and Imene Fathi added 10 points apiece. Other scorers were Gabby Keoughan (5) and Torence Gallo (2).
Chloe Bennett scored 19 for Gloucester City (9-10). Meghan Ferry and Emily Keith added four apiece. Kacie Palmer had three, and Ariana Davis had two.
Gloucester: 4 8 12 8−32
Wildwood: 13 7 12 16−48
Pinelands Reg. 39,
Freehold Borough 22
Katie McGrotty scored 10 for Pinelands (9-11). Sunni DiElmo and Bridget Dudas added five apiece. D’Anna Capriotti had eight. Other scorers were Alyssa Vitiello (7) and Callahan (4).
Maddie Bideaux scored eight for Freehold Borough (4-18). Beth Grossman had six, and Samantha Abbate had five. Gianna Praet added three.
PR: 10 16 6 7−39
FB: 6 4 10 2−22
From Wednesday
Millville 48,
Bridgeton 44
Tanazha Ford scored 17 points to lead Millville (8-11), and Fatimah Owens added 16. Armanee DeBarry (7), Aaniyah Street 91), Phoebe Baldasarri (6) and Sha’naja Williams (1) also scored for the Thunderbolts, which improved to 8-11.
Bridgeton fell to 5-15. No further information was available.
Millville: 12 14 11 11−48
Bridgeton: 7 6 16 15−44
Girls swimming
S.J. Public A quarterfinals
Toms River North 100,
Southern Reg. 70
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay— T (Taylor DeGennaro, Serrina Flores, Shannon Culbert, Hailey Poulos) 1:55.76; 200 Freestyle— Culbert T 1:58.13; 200 IM— DeGennaro T 2:19.71; 50 Freestyle— Kirsten Ardis T 24.62; 100 Butterfly— Flores T 1:04.98; 100 Freestyle— Ardis T 54.21; 500 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague S 5:40.50; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Hannah Skimmons, Mya Pierso, Olivia Auge, Abigail Malandro) 1:46.31; 100 Backstroke— DeGennaro T 1:01.75; 100 Breaststroke— Flores T 1:11.79; 400 Freestyle Relay— T (Culbert, DeGennaro, Poulos, Ardis) 3:49.14.
Records— S 8-3.
Wrestling
Mainland Reg. 68,
Cumberland Reg. 12
106— Harry Franks M md. Kael Jespersen 13-5; 113— Adam Syed M by forfeit; 120— Jonatan Pelaez M by forfeit; 126— Billy Rodgers M md. Irving Gandy 14-5; 132— Samuel Costello M by forfeit; 138— Jake Pokrass M by forfeit; 145— Matthew Currey C by forfeit; 152— William Saul C by forfeit; 160— Jesse Bishop M p. Calvin Saez 5:01; 170— Samuel Epstein M by forfeit; 182— Anthony Gerace M by forfeit; 195— Cole Arsenault M by forfeit; 220— Christopher Campbell M p. Donaven Loatman 3:09; 285— Hector Gurerro p. Christopher Rodriguez 3:29.
Note: Match began at 106.
Collingswood 51,
Ocean City 21
106— Stephen Leek by forfeit; 113— Peter Plotts C p. Aidan Walsh :15; 120— Charley Cossaboone O p. Brian Cole 1:36; 126— Louie Williams O d. Michael Gregg 9-2; 132— Andrew Clark C p. Zach Holt :06; 138— Zach Kitchell C p. Tommy Oves 2:42; 145— Chris Olah C d. Joey Garcia 7-2; 152— Ryan Rodgers C p. Sam Williams 5:18; 160— Caleb Gartner O p. Derek Hollinsworth :37; 170— Gabe Kitchell C d. Aidan Pearce 11-7; 182— Donnie Hart C d. Billy Kroeger 3-2; 195— Austin Taylor C by forfeit; 220— Carl Jubb C by forfeit; 285— Nick Sannino p. Nick Osinski :51.
Note: Match began at 170.
