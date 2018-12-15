Kylee Watson led the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 44-24 win over Rancocas Valley on Saturday on the first day of the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Watson finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds after scoring her 1,000th career point in a season-opening win Friday.

The Mustangs are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Claudia Mairone finished with six points, and Madison Hafetz had five.

Sophomore Lexi Linton led Rancocas Valley with 10 points.

Kayla Williams and Rory Rensel scored four apiece.

Mainland: 8 6 20 10−44

RV: 11 4 2 7−24

Wildwood 57,

Cedar Creek 43

Freshman guard Imene Fathi scored 14 points and had five assists to lead Wildwood to a season-opening win at the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Maddie McCracken added 11 points and six steals.

Trina Deveney led Cedar Creek with 18 points and had 10 rebounds.

Wildwood: 12 16 18 11−57

Cedar Creek: 14 5 9 15−43

From Friday

Our Lady of Mercy 37,

Absegami 33

Ava Casale scored 19 points with seven rebounds, two assists, one blocks and three steals for OLMA (1-0) in its season opener. Sydney Prescott scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

Haleigh Schafer scored 14 points for the Braves (0-1) and Victoria Clarke had nine.

OLMA: 4 13 8 12−37

Absegami: 8 10 4 11−33

