The Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat Newark Academy 49-43 Saturday in a Kate Anzelone Memorial Bracket semifinal at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center. Maddie McCracken led Wildwood (6-0) with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
Imene Fathi added 10 points and four rebounds. Other scorers were Emily Little (5), Gabby Keoughan (4), Leah Benichou (2), Jenna Hans (2), Ava Troiano (2) and Torence Gallo (1).
Ivy Bethea scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds and four steals for Newark Academy (1-3).
Sam Keller added nine points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Kyra Cooperman (6), Kyra Hermans (4) and Sofia Miller (2).
Wildwood will face Hammonton at 5:15 p.m. Sunday for the bracket championship.
Newark Acad.: 7 13 13 10−43
Wildwood: 14 10 20 5−49
OTHER SEMIFINAL
HAMMONTON 33,
BUENA REGIONAL 14
Jada Thompson scored nine points and had eight steals for Hammonton (3-1) in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Sara Peretti added seven points and 14 rebounds and Kristina Washington had seven points. Other scorers were Paige Souder (4), Marissa Passarella (2), Alyssa Caporale (2), Nikki Raup (1), Lexi Derosa.
For Buena (2-3), Tatianna Shukovsky scored four points and had 12 rebounds and Bridgette Gilliano had four points. Other scorers were Hailey Carano (3), Autumn Saunders (2) and Kristina Mosentoff (1).
Hammonton: 4 9 11 9−33
Buena Regional: 2 0 3 9−14
GEORGE BETZ MEMORIAL SEMIFINAL
ACIT 68,
MaST CHARTER 22
Kayla Sykes topped ACIT’s balanced offense with 14 points in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic game.
Sykes needs 20 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
The Red Hawks will play Oakcrest at 3:45 p.m. Sunday for the bracket championship.
Juliana Montero added 13 points and five steals for ACIT (4-0), while Cea’anai Jackson had 11 points and 20 rebounds and Grace Spear had 10 points. Others scorers were Jakyra Williams (7), Nyasia Grant (7) and Javiana Williams (6).
For Mast Charter (5-3), Brianna Buckley scored eight points, while Alexa Murphy and Emily Behr added five points apiece, and Katelyn Fowler and Olivia Behr each had two points.
ACIT: 14 16 22 16−68
MaST Charter: 7 6 7 2−22
OTHER SEMIFINAL
OAKCREST 37,
MERION MERCY (PA.) 30
Oakcrest’s Ionyonia Alves scored 20 points and had seven rebounds and four steals in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic game.
Nay Nay Clark added eight points and four steals for the Falcons (4-1), while Kiki Hinton scored five points and Nicolette Curcio and Allie Murie had two apiece.
For Merion Mercy (0-8), Ava Rosini led with eight points.
Other scorers were Maura Dougherty (7), Amy Ratigan (6), Kiersten Krouse (5), Jenna Hamilton (2) and Julia Kawczynski (2).
Oakcrest: 7 4 15 11−37
Merion Mercy: 13 8 2 7−30
From Friday
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
BIG AL NERENBERG MEMORIAL BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
WILDWOOD CATHOLIC 43,
LOWER MORELAND (PA.) 29
Marianna Papazoglou led Wildwood Catholic with 17 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Gabby Turco had 18 points and six rebounds. Alyia Gray-Rivera had six, and Lauren McCallion had two.
Riley Malone had 12 points for Lower Moreland.
Phoebe Lynch had eight points and five rebounds. Maggie McGarry had seven, and Ceili Courduff had two.
WWC: 7 10 10 16−43
LM: 3 6 14 6−29
LONG BRANCH TOURNAMENT
LACEY TOWNSHIP 48,
POINT PLEASANT BEACH 34
Allie Toth scored a team-high 21 points for Lacey (4-2). Hayley Ocskasy and Cayli Biele scored 13 and 12, respectively. Brianna Scott finished with two.
Point Pleasant Beach dropped to 4-1 with the loss.
Lacey: 12 15 7 14−48
PPB: 8 9 3 14−34
LONG BRANCH 42,
BARNEGAT 36
Madison Grayson led Long Branch (3-2) with 14 points, six steals and four rebounds.
Jada Rogers had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sol Margaret Navarro had 10 points and four rebounds. Alanna Lynch had three points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Linsay Arnold (2) and Sophia Hepburn (2).
Jada Baker had 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Barnegat (2-3). Isabel Guiro had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Other scorers were Kya Joseph (5), Nikki Lonzo (4) and Erin Breyta (2).
LB: 8 11 10 11−42
Barnegat: 6 9 10 13−36
KSA UNIVERSAL TOURN.
NO. 7 OCEAN CITY 58,
WESTMINSTER PREP 38
Danielle Donoghue led Ocean City with 19 points in the KSA Universal Tournament consolation game in Orlando, Florida.
The Red Raiders outscored Westminster, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 34-20 in the first half. The Red Raiders (4-2), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, finished 2-1 in the tournament.
Molly Hoffman and Emma Finnegan both added eight points for O.C., while Abbey Fenton had seven and Lauren Mirski had five.
For Westminster (8-3), Emma Wallhoff led with 16.
Destiny Mergilles scored 10 points, Other scorers were Claire Erickson (5), Kiara-simone Davis (5) and Adrianna Atkinson (2).
Ocean City: 20 14 13 11−58
West. Prep: 15 5 6 12−38
SKYLINE CLASSIC
AT MARIST HIGH SCHOOL
CURTIS (N.Y.) 58,
ATLANTIC CITY 45
Ciani Redd-Howard led Atlantic City (2-3) with 16 points.
Qeiajae Canty and Cornysha Davis scored eight apiece. Other scorers were Savannah Robertson (6), Sanai Garrison Macon (2), Alex Fader (2), Madison Brestle (2) and Naysha Suarez (1).
Curtis improved to 6-0.
Curtis: 13 10 16 14−58
Atlantic City: 10 10 9 15−45
