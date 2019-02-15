Gabby Turco made a free throw with 6 seconds to lead the sixth-seeded Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 48-47 victory over third-seeded Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game Friday night.
Turco and Marianna Papazoglou each scored 15 points for the Crusaders. Alyia Gray-Rivera and Kimmy Casiello each scored eight and Lauren McCallion added two for Wildwood Catholic (21-3).
The Crusaders will play second-seeded Ocean City, which is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Prep.
Wildwood Catholic became only the second sixth seed in CAL Tournament history to win a quarterfinal game, the last being the Crusaders in 2016 when they also defeated the Vikings in the final seconds.
Sanai Garrison-Macono led the third-seeded Vikings with 14 points ad Qeiajae Canty added eight, Savannah Robertson seven. Madison Brestle (6), Alex Fader (5), Ciani Redd-Howard (5) and Shakiyah Hasan (2) also scored for Atlantic City (13-7).
Atlantic City: 10 11 16 4− 47
Wildwood Cath.: 17 10 11 10− 48
MORE CAL FIRST-ROUND:
(2) Ocean City 49,
(7) Oakcrest 36
Danielle Donoghue led the second-seeded Red Raiders’ with 15 points.
Savanna Holt added 11 and Lauren Mirsky 10. Tori Rolls (8), Emma Finnegan (4) and Abbey Fenton (1) also scored for Ocean City (16-7).
Ocean City, which is ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, will play six-seeded Wildwood Catholic in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Prep.
Ionyonia Alves scored 15 and Nay Nay Clark added 12 for the seventh-seeded Falcons. Nicolette Curcio, Nephtalie Dorce and Kiki Hinton each scored three for Oakcrest (17-6).
Ocean City: 12 2 5 17− 49
Oakcrest: 12 2 5 17− 36
(1) Mainland Reg. 69,
(8) Vineland 30
Kylee Watson led the top-seeded Mustangs with 20 points, and Claudia Mairone scored all 18 of her points from 3-point range. Taylor Dalzell, Jillian Gatley, Kaitlyn Boggs and Lila Schoen each scored two. Kelly Haines (1) also scored for Mainland (22-2).
The Mustangs, No. 3 in the Elite 11, will play fourth-seeded Middle Township in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Prep.
Briel Herbert scored 14 for the eight-seeded Fighting Clan. Madison Ratliff (7), Nai Aijah Ball (5), Kaliyah Byrd (3) and Chakyra Moss (1) also scored for Vineland (11-10).
Mainland: 18 20 14 16− 69
Vineland.: 4 7 7 12− 30
Other games:
Howell 60,
Southern Reg. 45
Grace Leary scored 22 for Howell (14-8). Caitlin Gresko had 13, and Jessica O’Brien had 10. Other scorers were Alexis Post (9) and Bruno (6).
Sam Del Rio and Kaela Curtin had 13 points apiece for Southern (12-12). Sarah Lally and Christina D’Amodio each added four. Jacqueline Ward had 10, and Kacey Kubarewicz had one.
Southern: 11 12 7 15−45
Howell: 21 16 13 10−60
Absegami 57,
Cape May Tech 27
The Braves’ Haleigh Shafer scored 22 points, Tori Clark added 14 and Liz Piccardi nine.
Liza Pellini scored 11 points. Kennedy Campbell added nine for the Hawks.
No further information was available.
From Thursday
Pinelands Reg. 49,
Keyport 47
Katie McGrotty and Bridget Dudas had 16 points apiece for Pinelands (11-13). Alyssa Vitiello added 11. Sunni DiElmo had five, and Stein had one.
Gianna Piccini scored 20 for Keyport (13-7). Lila Trench and Shannan Devlin added 12 and nine, respectively. Alexis Breen had six.
Keyport: 10 10 13 14−47
Pinelands: 8 11 10 20−49
Hammonton 39,
St. Joseph 4
Jada Thompson scored 14 for Hammonton (12-9). Alyssa Caporale and Remy Smith added four apiece. Khristina Washington had seven. Other scorers were Marisa Passarella (5), Nikki Raup (2), Luca Berenato (2) and Lexi DeRosa (1).
Geena Tartaglia scored three for St. Joseph (1-18). Brielle Hutchinson added one.
Hammonton: 12 12 12 3−39
St. Joseph: 1 2 1 0−4
