Gabby Turco scored a game-high 16 points to lead Wildwood Catholic High School to a season-opening 64-31 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Friday.
Steve DiPatri earned his 100th win in his sixth season as the Wildwood Catholic coach. Dipatri previously coached at Sacred Heart for 16 seasons and is 452-125 in his career.
Marianna Papazoglou scored 14 for the Crusaders, while Lauren McCallion scored 13. Adriann Gray-Rivera scored 10.
Trina Devinney and Jezlyn Cross scored nine points each for the Pirates (0-1).
Cedar: 14 8 2 5−31
WWC: 13 9 25 17−64
Egg Harbor TWP. 58,
Cape May Tech 28
EHT (1-0) won with a balanced offense as Lauren Baxter scored 10 points and added five assists, Madison Israel had 10 points and nine rebounds and Sierra Hegh scored 10 points with seven steals.
For host Tech (0-1), Isabella Schmucker had nine points and Emily Pasceri eight.
EHT: 22 11 9 16−58
Cape May Tech: 0 11 9 8−28
No. 6 Ocean City 59,
Millville 26
Ocean City’s Emma Finnegan scored a game-high 16 points. Abbey Fenton scored 12 for the Red Raiders (1-0), while Molly Hoffman scored seven.
Tanazha Ford scored 10 points for Millville (0-1).
Millville: 5 10 6 5−26
OC: 14 17 20 8−59
Bridgeton 46,
Pleasantville 10
Scotti Walker scored 14 points with six rebounds for Bridgeton (1-0). Freshman Nijah Tanksley scored nine points and had three rebounds.
ACIT 47,
Lower Cape May Reg. 27
Kayla Sykes scored 13 points for ACIT (1-0) and Jakyra Williams added 11 to go with nine rebounds.
Cea’anai Jackson-Williams added six points with 10 rebounds , while Juliana Montero scored six points with seven assists.
Ashley Jackson scored nine points for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Lindsey Holden and Helena Rosen scored five each.
LCM: 8 2 7 10−27
ACIT: 11 14 4 18−47
Oakcrest 54,
St. Joseph 27
Ionyonia Alves scored 17 points for Oakcrest in its season opener.
The Falcons scored 15 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Amaya Stanley scored 12 overall, and Natalie Dorsey added eight.
Geena Tartaglia scored 15 for St. Joseph (0-1).
Oakcrest: 7 11 15 21−54
St. Joe: 8 12 0 7−27
Vineland 34,
Buena Reg. 24
Briel Herbet scored 13 points to lead the Fighting Clan (1-0). Nai Aijah Ball added 11 points for Vineland and Mikeyla Rivera scored six points.
Bridget Gilliano scored a team-high 10 points for the Chiefs (0-1).
Buena: 4 0 13 7−24
Vineland: 8 4 11 11−34
Middle Township 45,
Holy Spirit 38
Middle’s Kate Herlihy scored 19 points and Kira Sides added 12. The visiting Panthers (1-0) outscored Holy Spirit 16-8 in the third quarter.
For Spirit (0-1), Zhyana Young led with 16 points.
Middle: 10 11 16 8−45
Holy Spirit: 10 9 8 11−38
Barnegat 47,
Lakewood 22
Kya Joseph led the Bengals (1-0) with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds. Jada Baker had eight points and a team-leading 11 rebounds. Ashley Pringle had five steals.
Lakewood fell to 0-1.
Barnegat: 4 5 1 12−22
Lakewood: 10 14 13 10−47
Atlantic Christian 46,
Gloucester County Christian 18
Rebekah Darragh finished with nine points to lead Atlantic Christian (1-0) in scoring. Sydney Pearson had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Caraline Winkel had eight points, seven rebounds, and two steals.
Chloe Shields led Gloucester County Christian (0-1) in scoring with six points. Faith Hurff finished with five points.
GCCS: 5 9 2 2−18
ACS: 16 19 4 7−46
Manchester Twp. 81,
Lacey Twp. 34
Sarah Zimmerman scored nine points to lead the Lions (0-1) while Hayley Ocskasy scored eight.
Leilani Correa scored 19 points with four rebounds and five steals for Manchester (1-0). Kemari Reynolds added 14 points with six assists and four steals.
Boys basketball
No. 10 Millville 56,
Mainland reg. 48
Aundrey Green had 14 points for the Thunderbolts (1-0). Eddie Jamison had the second-most with 13. John Green finished with 12.
Joe Massari led the Mustangs (0-1) with 14 points. Angelo Barron had 11 points, and Luke Mazur had 10.
Mainland: 11 7 17 13−56
Millville: 15 15 9 17−48
No. 3 Wildwood Cath. 88,
Holy Spirit 68
Taj Thweatt led the Crusaders with 25 points in the season-opening win. Jahlil White and Jacob Hopping each finished with 24.
Christian Kalinowski finished with a team-high 18 points for the Spartans (0-1). jake Lamonica had 16, and Santino Georgio had 15.
WWC: 13 21 20 14−68
HS: 19 24 27 18−88
Toms River South 59,
Southern reg. 51
Jalen Folsom led Toms River South (1-0) with 20 points. Rob Marro had 12, and Nick Luongo had 10.
Johnny Tilton led the Rams (0-1) with 11 points, Vinnie Deck had 10 points and 7 assists. Cole Markley finished with 10 points and a team-high four rebounds.
Southern: 14 14 6 17−51
TRS: 16 11 13 19−59
Lower Cape May Reg. 57,
Vineland 49
Martin Anguelov scored a 27 points with four assists to lead Lower Cape May (1-0). Dave Durhman scored 15 points along with six rebounds.
Vineland fell to 0-1. No further information was available.
Boys swimming
Cape May Tech 95,
Middle Twp. 75
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Riley Campbell, Martynas Bartnikas, Travis McCray, Brendon Bartha) 1:58.13; 200 Freestyle—McCray M 2:13.22; 200 IM—Bartha M 2:13.22; 50 Freestyle—Tyler Flymm C 23.44; 100 Butterfly—Chris Porto C 1:05.56; 100 Freestyle—McCracy M 57.07; 500 Freestyle—Bartha M 6:06.32; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Porto, Roman Voinea, Flynn, Anthony Paluch) 1:42.30; 100 Backstroke—Corbin Sturgeon C 1:08.08; 100 Breaststroke—Jerry D’Antonio C 1:15.58; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Sturgeon, Paluch, D’Antonio, Flynn) 4:04.90.
Records—MT 1-2; CMT 4-0.
St. Augustine prep 134,
Atlantic City 36
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Will Carpenter, James Fazzio, Tyler Turpin, Tim Merishi) 1:47.78; 200 Freestyle—John Hilpen S (1:58.69); 200 IM—Aidan Peters S 2:08.83; 50 Freestyle—Carpenter S 23.10; 100 Butterfly—Turpin S 56.80; 100 Freestyle—Merishi S 53.75; 500 Freestyle—Mason Cohan 5:25.10; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Chris MeDolla, Peters, Mason Lewis, Ethan Kern) 1:40.90; 100 Backstroke—Carpenter S 58.55; 100 Breaststroke—Peters S 1:08.58; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Hilpen, Merishi, Peters, Kern) 3:40.49.
Records—St Aug. 2-0.
From Thursday
Cumberland reg. 89,
West Deptford 81
At Riverwinds, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Kyle Coll, Zach Etherton, Amy Jespersen, Chris Colson) 2:01.70; 200 Freestyle— William Taguwa C 2:16.87; 200 IM— Coll C 2:30.20; 50 Freestyle— Jordan Kelly W 25.24; 100 Butterfly— Lindsey Wright W 1:08.17; 100 Freestyle— Ben Smith W 1:01.00; 500 Freestyle— Taguwa C 6:21.41; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Justin Wesztergom, Joe Colon, Eddie Pritsch, Aidan Hindermyer) 2:12.09; 100 Backstroke— Alexis Hill W 1:11.93; 100 Breaststroke— Kelly W 1:11.80; 400 Freestyle Relay— W (Antonia Gismondi, Wright, Kelly, Hill) 4:13.69.
Records— CR 1-2, WD 1-2.
Girls swimming
Middle Township 104,
Cape May Tech 66
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Natali Ilieva, Sophia Bosacco, Sophia Braun, Ishika Patel) 2:03.89; 200 Freestyle— Lindsay Robbins C 2:06.89; 200 IM— Ilieva M 2:33.87; 50 Freestyle— Patel M 26.06; 100 Butterfly— Patel M 1:12.43; 100 Freestyle— Cameron Muir C 1:04.84; 500 Freestyle— Bridget Donohue M 6:37.63; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Catherine Bostard, Ilieva, Patel, Sabrina Wen) 1:52.28; 100 Backstroke— Bosacco M 1:05.40; 100 Breaststroke— Ilieva M 1:19.04; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Savannah Bruno, Muir, Robbins, Olivia Jordan) 4:21.40.
Records— MT 2-0, CMT 1-1.
