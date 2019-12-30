Marianna Papazoglou scored a team-leading 15 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 42-27 victory over Friends Central School (Pa.) to capture the Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial bracket championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday.
Papazoglou added nine rebounds and two assists. Wildwood Catholic improved to 6-0.
Gabby Turco had a game-high 12 rebounds and scored 11 points. Turco also had four assists. Kimmy Cassiello had nine points and four rebounds. Alyia Grey-Rivera had four rebounds, three points and two assists.
Lauren McCallion had four points and three rebounds. Leona Macrina had one rebound.
The Crusaders led 25-15 at halftime.
Sanaa Garrett scored 15 points and had five rebounds for Friends Central. Amani Savage had nine rebounds and three points.
Friends Central: 10 5 8 4−27
Wildwood Catholic: 14 11 6 11−42
