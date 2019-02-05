Maddie McCracken scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead Wildwood High School in a 59-44 victory against Salem in a Tri-County Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Imene Fathi scored 11 points and had three rebounds with one steal, and Jenna Hans added five points, four rebounds and two blocks. Gabby Keoughan (2), Leah Benichou (2), Torence Gallo (3), Emily Little (3), Ava Troiano (2) and Laila Rios (4) also scored for the Warriors (15-4).
Salem’s Aliyah Thomas scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, and Elizabeth Hudock added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Salem fell to 7-13.
Salem: 10 7 8 19−44
Wildwood: 12 9 22 16−59
Kingsway Reg. 49,
Hammonton 48
Jada Thompson scored 20 points to lead Hammonton (10-8), and Sara Peretti scored 13. Khristina Washington, Marissa Passarella and Nikki Raup scored five apiece.
Kingsway’s Morgan Robinson scored a game-high 22 points, and Michiya Davis added 11. Kingsway improved to 17-2.
Hammonton: 10 11 8 19−48
Kingsway: 9 11 13 17−49
Jackson Memorial 42,
Southern Reg. 35
Southern Regional fell to 11-9 while Jackson Memorial improved to 13-5. No further information was available.
Jackson: 7 10 9 16−42
Southern: 4 12 12 7−35
From Monday
Millville 59,
Vineland 49
The Thunderbolts’ Tanazha Ford led with 25 points and Fatimah Owens added 10. Armanee DeBarry and Sha’naja Williams each scored eight, while Aaniyah Street and Phoebe Baldasarri each added four. Millville improved to 7-11.
The Fighting Clan’s Briel Herbert scored a game-high 28 and Nai Aijah Ball added 11. Chakyra Moss (4), Madison Ratliff (4) and Mikeyla Rivera (2) also scored for Vineland (10-7).
Millville: 13 12 13 21− 59
Vineland: 7 15 10 17−49
Egg Harbor Twp. 46,
Bridgeton 35
The Eagles’ Jayla Perdomo scored a game-high 18 and Lauren Baxter added 12. Madison Israel (7), Mackenzie Mahana (5) and Natasha Iqbal also scored for EHT. Perdomo had 12 rebounds and Israel had six steals.
Scotti Walker led with 14 points for the Bulldogs and Tatyana Chandler added nine. Okzanna Gault (5), Mikayla Thompson- Young (4), Nijah Tanksley (2) Jada Edwards (1) also scored for Bridgeton.
EHT: 8 7 12 19− 46
Bridgeton: 6 10 9 10− 35
Boys basketball
Salem 84,
Wildwood 61
Will Long scored a game-high 20 points and Tyler Tomlin added 16. Seamus Fynes scored four with seven rebounds and four assists and Karl Brown added eight points.
Dom Troiano (4), Max McGrath (3), Andrew Zielinski (2) and Jaxon Tomlin (2) also scored for Wildwood (8-12).
Semaj Telfair scored 16 for Salem.
Wildwood: 18 12 13 18− 61
Salem: 17 14 30 23− 84
Jackson Memorial 44,
Southern Reg. 41
Cole Markley scored 14 points with five rebounds, two blocks and one steal to lead Southern (6-14).
Vinnie Deck scored seven with five rebounds, and Will Devane added six points, two rebounds and two steals. Jay Silva scored eight with three rebounds and Johnny Tilton, Alex Manno and Joe Infurna added two points apiece.
Nick Kinzler scored 13 for Jackson (12-8), and Ryan Mahala added 12.
Southern: 13 9 11 8−41
Jackson: 13 10 11 10−44
Atlantic Christian 59,
Baptist Reg. 26
Atlantic Christian’s Cole Johnson scored 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Ben Noble scored 10 points and had five assists and nine steals, and Landon Shivers scored eight points with 13 rebounds and four blocks. Daniel Roland (4), Elijah Chapman (4), Francis Johnson (2), Spencer Breunig (2) and Mark Rosie (2) also scored for the Cougars (15-7).
Atlantic: 22 15 14 8−59
Baptist: 5 8 8 5−26
Lacey Twp. 63,
Pinelands Reg. 62 OT
Lacey Township improved to 12-8 with its overtime victory against Pinelands Regional, which fell to 13-5.
Barnegat 51,
Pt. Pleasant Boro. 40
Sean Morris scored 16 for Barnegat (9-11).
Brendan Revello added nine, and Devyn DeFilipo had eight. Other scorers were Jaxon Baker (7), Jared Krey (6) and Nicholas Revello (5).
Matt Lee had 11 points for Point Pleasant (9-11). Nick Tuzzelino and Dominic Schiappa had six apiece. Cole Young added five. Other scorers were Sam Young (4), AJ Hernandez (4), Alex Drucquer (3) and Bryan Hawthorne (1).
Barnegat: 7 11 18 15−51
Pt. Pleasant: 2 22 9 7−40
From Monday
No. 10 Pleasantville 81,
Middle Township 62
Sahmir Jones led the host Greyhounds (15-5), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, with 17 points.
Noel Gonzalez scored 14 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter when Pleasantville outscored the Panthers 30-19. Alejandro Rosado and Jalen Freeman each had 12, and Sam Growalt added 10. Other scorers were Elijah Jones (4), Iisihr McFadden (3), Marquise McLendon (3), Latrell Towson (2), Corey Crawford (2) and Jacob Valeus (2).
For Middle (7-12), Marcus Pierce scored 25 points, while Cam Hamer had 12. Others were Jordon Holton (8), Miles Sapp (6), Ivy Linthicum (5), Torey Harris (4) and Jerry Camacho (2).
Middle: 10 13 20 19−62
Pleasantville: 9 25 17 30−81
