Nikki Carpenter won two individual events and swam a leg in the winning 200-yard medley to lead Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls swimming team to a 96-69 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a non-league meet Wednesday afternoon.
Carpenter placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 19.32 seconds, and won the 100 backstroke in 1:11.20. Carpenter, Aliana Melendez, Alexandria Patitucci and Denise Dimapilis finished first in the 200 medley relay in 2:16.29.
OLMA improved to 2-2.
The Villagers’ Melendez also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.84. Melendez, along with Leigha Sepers, Patitucci and Elizabeth Myers, swam a leg in the first-place 200 freestyle relay (2:18.49).
The Crusaders’ Grace Stuart won the 50 freestyle (25.91) and the 100 freestyle (56.81). Stuart, Leilani Wong, Allie Fiore, Lauren Sorensen won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:42.13.
Wong won the 200 individual medley (2:40.39), while Sorensen won the 100 butterfly (1:17.83).
At Wildwood Catholic, yards
200 Medley Relay— OLMA (Nikki Carpenter, Aliana Melendez, Alexandria Patitucci, Denise Dimapilis) 2:16.29; 200 Freestyle— Carpenter OLMA 2:19.32; 200 IM— Leilani Wong WC 2:40.39; 50 Freestyle—Grace Stuart WC 25.91; 100 Butterfly— Lauren Sorensen WC 1:17.83; 100 Freestyle—Stuart WC 56.81; 500 Freestyle— Wong WC 6:29.12; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Leigha Sepers, Patitucci, Elizabeth Myers, Melendez) 2:18.49; 100 Backstroke— Carpenter O 1:11.20; 100 Breaststroke—Melendez O 1:26.84; 400 Freestyle Relay— W (Stuart, Wong, Allie Fiore, L. Sorensen) 4:42.13.
Girls basketball
Cedar Creek 41,
Riverside 38
Trina Deveney scored a team-high 20 points for Cedar Creek (2-4). Gabbie Luko had eight. Other scorers were Berta Iglesias (6), Abby Gunnels (5) and Juliet Duverglas (2).
Skylar Warn led Riverside (4-3) with 10 points. Riley Starke had eight, and Hailey Russell had seven. Other scorers were Nikia Spruell (5), Megan Schmitt (4), Joelle McElroy (2) and Aly Mudrinic (2).
Riverside: 5 7 8 18−41
Cedar: 17 11 9 4−38
Shore Regional 46,
Pinelands Regional 29
Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 13 points for Shore Regional (5-2). Chloe Wollman had 10, and Emily Gus had six. Other scorers were Sydney Sears (4), Sonegon (4), Savannah Notte (3), Sam Carew (2), Madison Karpe (2) and Lily Santi (2).
Bridget Dudas led Pinelands (2-5) with nine points, followed by Alyssa Vitiello with seven. Other scorers were Sunni DiElmo (6), Katie McGrotty (3), Skylar Callahan (2) and Breese (2).
Shore: 15 4 13 14−46
Pinelands: 7 8 11 3−29
Point Pleasant Beach 50,
Barnegat 41
Jada Baker had 11 points, 19 rebounds and eight rebounds for Barnegat (4-4). Sydney Boyer had eight points and 12 rebounds. Kya Joseph had 10 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers were Kiersten Breyta (6), Ashley Pringle (2), Nikki Lozito (2) and Isabel Guiro (2).
Point Pleasant Beach improved to 6-1 with the win. No further information has been provided.
Barnegat: 10 8 17 6−41
PPB: 12 7 10 21−50
Wrestling
Middle Twp. 44,
Holy Spirit 36
106— Sal Palmeri H by forfeit; 113— Gavin Paolone H p. Parker Smart 1:59; 120— Alick Killian M by forfeit; 126— Romeo Rodriguez M by forfeit; 138— Kolin Driscoll H p. Cole Miller :36; 145— Ken Sherman H p. Matt Gariano :17; 152— Carson Haas M tf. Patrick Newman 15-0; 160— Matt Frame M by forfeit; 170— Dave Giulian M by forfeit; 182— Conner Boal H p. Karl Giulian 2:56; 195— Kyle Matthews M d. AiJohnnie Rembert 6-3; 220— Marcus Hebron M by forfeit; 285— Kurt Driscoll H p. Tallant 3:12.
Bowling
Girls
Deptford 4, Hammonton 0: D: Paige Clegg (177 game, 479 series); Danielle Cabey (157 game, 425 series). H: Julia Simpers (153 game, 379 series); Francesca Jacobs (142 game, 379 series).
Boys
Deptford 3, Hammonton 1: D: Dawson Bruce (235 game, 508 series); Brent Ayres (209 game, 540 series). H: James Colasurdo (184 game, 513 series); Dylan Scarpato (181 game, 528 series).
