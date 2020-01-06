Three Cedar Creek High School wrestlers — River Aponte, Nimil Shah and Miguel Perez — scored first-period pins to lead the host Pirates to a 66-12 win over Salem on Monday.
Aponte scored a fall in 49 seconds over Salem’s Joseph Spositi-Brown in a match at 113 pounds. At 145, Shah pinned Julian Nipe in 36 seconds. Miguel Perez scored a pin in 1 minute, 23 seconds over Nyledge Smith. Salem’s Corey Bagby pinned Cedar Creek’s Josh Maldonado in 3:05 in a 132-pound match.
Cedar Creek improved to 2-6 in the match, which had 10 forfeits.
Cedar Creek 66,
Salem 12
106—John Hagaman CC by forfeit; 113—River Aponte CC p. Joseph Spositi-Brown :49; 120—Thomas Prychka CC by forfeit; 126—Alec Murdock CC by forfeit; 132—Corey Bagby S p. Josh Maldonado 3:05; 138—Adam Sandfort CC by forfeit; 145—Nimil Shah CC p. Julian Nipe :36; 152—Austin Alcantara CC by forfeit; 160—Antonio Guercioni CC by forfeit; 170—Miguel Perez CC p. Nyledge Smith 1:23; 182—Angel Martinez CC by forfeit; 195—double forfeit; 220—Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC by forfeit; 285—Brandon Carter S by forfeit.
Records—Cedar Creek 2-6.
Girls swimming
Manasquan 134,
Lacey Township 35
At Lacey Township (Toms River YMCA), yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Molly Decastro, Caroline Finnigan, Rachel Wall, Madi Lopez) 2:09.34; 200 Freestyle—Bennett DeVincens M 2:15.52; 200 IM—Jill Spalt M 2:35.37; 50 Freestyle—Caroline Height M 29.30; 100 Butterfly—Wall M 1:12.47; 100 Freestyle—Maggie Brennan M 1:03.01; 500 Freestyle—Finnigan M 6:01.85; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Spalt, Wall, Brennan, Lopez) 1:59.86; 100 Backstroke—Cayley Caccamise M 1:12.13; 100 Breaststroke—DeVincens M 1:15.17; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Peyton Sorino, Kennedy Driscoll, Height, Brennan) 4:31.36.
Records—Manasquan 4-1; Lacey 1-5.
Boys swimming
From Friday
Cape May Tech 88,
Oakcrest 76
At Cape May Tech (Cape May County Special Services pool), yards
200 Medley Relay—CMT (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, David Wurtz) 1:57.63; 200 Freestyle—Eric Weeks O 2:09.00; 200 IM—Andrew Thompson O 2:20.00; 50 Freestyle—Garrett LaRoche O 24.00; 100 Butterfly—Thompson O 1:00.00; 100 Freestyle—Lee CMT 56.16; 500 Freestyle—Steve Olson CMT 6:16.40; 200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Lee, Porto, Wurtz, Olson) 1:45.04; 100 Backstroke—Weeks O 1:06; 100 Breaststroke—Voinea CMT 1:16.12; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (LaRoche, David Connelley, Thompson, Weeks) 3:50.00.
Records—Cape May Tech 5-2.
Central Regional 95,
Lacey Township 75
At Central Reg. (Toms River YMCA), yards
200 Medley Relay—LT (Lucas Whelan, Sean Cook, Peter Vanderwerf, Kevin Zilenas) 1:47.98; 200 Freestyle—Whelan LT 1:59.42; 200 IM—Brandon McMahon CR 2:07.05; 50 Freestyle—Bryan Bodnarchuk CR 23.99; 100 Butterfly—Vanderwerf LT 58.90; 100 Freestyle—Bodnarchuk CR 54.83; 500 Freestyle—Whelan LT 5:35.88; 200 Freestyle Relay—CR (Nico Argento, John Philip Ostapovich, Nicolas Petrecca, Bodnarchuk) 1:45.69; 100 Backstroke—McMahon CR 59.74; 100 Breaststroke—Cook LT 59.74; 400 Freestyle Relay—LT (Vanderwerf, Eric Burke, Whelan, Cook) 3:57.06.
Records—Lacey 2-3; Central 5-1.
Girls basketball
From Friday
Toms River East 52,
Southern Regional 37
Jordyn Madigan scored 23 points for host Toms River East (2-3).
Kaela Curtin, Sarah Lally and Sam Del Rio scored nine points each for Southern (3-2), and Kurtin and Del Rio had eight and six rebounds, respectively. Also scoring for Southern: Summer Davis (6), Kylie Conner (4).
Southern: 12 7 11 7−37
TRE: 15 8 11 18−52
Oakcrest 42,
Buena Regional 41
Nay Nay Clark led visiting Oakcrest with 27 points and 14 steals.
Nephtalie Dorce added nine points and five steals, and Jasmine LeClair had 10 rebounds. Other scorers for Oakcrest: Izabella Williamson (3), Alexia Bey (2), Imyah Arroyo (1).
No other information was available.
