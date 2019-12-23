The Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team swept a quad meet at Egg Harbor Township on Monday, beating Lakewood 40-24, the host Eagles 53-22 and Mainland Regional 51-30.
EHT beat Mainland 51-30.
At 132 pounds, Lower’s Wesley Tosto scored three pins. Connor Eckel (170) scored two pins and a technical fall. LCM’s Devon Bohn had two pins and a major decision at 120, and Jonas Lumbruno (182) had two pins and a forfeit win. Also for the Caper Tigers, Matt Craig won twice by pin at 220 and won a decision at 285.
Mainland’s Samuel Epstein won by pin, a decision and a forfeit.
Lower Cape May Reg. 40,
Lakewood 24
106: Jose Becerril (L) FF; 113: Andres Ortega (L) D Christian Douglass (LCM) 15-9; 120: Devon Bohn (LCM) MD Yenfry Sanchez (L) 11-2; 126: Mikey Castellano (LCM) P Jessica Rivera (L) 3:51; 132: Wes Tosto (LCM) P Edgar Silva (L) 2:17; 138: Miguel Mendoza (L) D David Tosto (LCM) 13-7; 145: Cam Leslie (LCM) D Rene Garcia (L) 10-3; 152: Alex Vilchis (L) Injury Default Christian Campanaro (LCM); 160: David Olivares (L) D Andrew Gallagher (LCM) 5-4; 170: Connor Eckel (LCM) P Gustavo Limon (L) 5:16; 182: Jonas Lumbruno (LCM) P Kevin Valle (L) :56; 195: Sean Connelly (LCM) D Gustavo Saavedra (L) 8-7; 220: Matt Craig (LCM) P Angel Gonzalez (L) :50; 285: Alexis Batista (L) D in 2nd OT Zach Shutter (LCM) 12-11.
Lower Cape May Reg.53,
Egg Harbor Township 22
106: Antonio Delano (EHT) FF; 113: Sean Dever (EHT) FF; 120: Devon Bohn (LCM) P Vincent Faldetta (EHT) 2:58; 126: Nick Faldetta (EHT) MD Mikey Castellano (LCM) 10-0; 132: Wesley Tosto (LCM) P Hector Reyes (EHT) 1:45; 138: David Tosto (LCM) P Amaz Malik (EHT) :38; 145: Jack Schiavo (EHT) P Cam Leslie (LCM) 2:43; 152: Dylan Donahue (LCM) P Victor Nguyen (EHT) 1:42; 160: Andrew Gallagher (LCM) D Micah Bird (EHT) 10-4; 170: Connor Eckel (LCM) TF Kevin Adams (EHT) 15-0 3:21; 182: Jonas Lumbruno (LCM) P Irving Mayren (EHT) 1:25; 195: Sean Connelly (LCM) FF; 220: Matt Craig (LCM) P Andrew Dawson (EHT) :31; 285: Zach Shutter (LCM) D Juan Delgado (EHT) 4-1
Lower Cape May Reg. 51,
Mainland Regional 30
106: Zach Podolnick (M) FF; 113: Harry Franks (M) FF; 120: Devon Bohn (LCM) P Jackson Waters (M) :57; 126: Mikey Castellano (LCM) P Sam Costello (M) 1:40; 132: Wesley Tosto (LCM) P Logan Sando (M) 1:03; 138: David Tosto (LCM) P Tyler Sheeler (M) 1:03; 145: Cam Leslie (LCM) P Will Gandy (M) :20; 152: Jake Pokrass (M) P Dylan Donahue (LCM) 5:26; 160: Andrew Gallagher (LCM) P Rob Sheeler (M) 1:21; 170: Connor Eckel (LCM) P Amirah Giorgianni (LCM) :55; 182: Jonas Lumbruno (LCM) FF; 195: Samuel Epstein (M) P Sean Connelly (LCM) 2:17; 220: Chris Campbell (M) P Joelle Klein (LCM) 1:53; 285: Matt Craig (LCM) D Shaquan Henry (M) 5-2.
Lakewood 60,
Mainland Regional 18
145: Alex Vilchis (L) over Will Gandy (M) (P 0:19) 152: Juan Ramirez (L) over Jake Pokrass (M) (P 2:50) 160: David Olivares (L) over Robert Sheeler (M) (P 4:22) 170: Gustavo Limon (L) over Amirah Giorgianni (M) (P 1:44) 182: Kevin Valle (L) over (M) (FF) 195: Samuel Epstein (M) over Gustavo Saavedra (L) (D 3-1) 220: Angel Gonzalez (L) over Christopher Campbell (M) (P 1:41) 285: Shaquan Henry (M) over Alexis Bautista (L) (D 6-4) 106: Jose Becerril (L) over Zachary Podolnick (M) (P 0:50) 113: Harry Franks (M) over Andres Ortega (L) (P 0:51) 120: Jessica Rivera (L) over Jackson Waters (M) (P 1:26) 126: Yenfry Sanchez (L) over Samuel Costello (M) (P 3:26) 132: Edgar Silva (L) over Logan Sands (M) (P 0:32) 138: Robert Sheeler (M) over Daniel Angeles (L) (P 1:18).
Egg Harbor Township 51,
Mainland Regional 30
138: Tyler Sheeler (M) over (EHT) (FF) 145: Jack Schiavo (EHT) over Will Gandy (M) (P 0:33) 152: Jake Pokrass (M) over Victor Nguyen (EHT) (P 4:48) 160: Micah Bird (EHT) over Robert Sheeler (M) (D 3-0) 170: Kevin Adams (EHT) over Amirah Giorgianni (M) (P 1:54) 182: Irving Mayren (EHT) over (M) (FF) 195: Samuel Epstein (M) over (EHT) (FF) 220: Christopher Campbell (M) over Andrew Dawson (EHT) (P 0:55) 285: Shaquan Henry (M) over Matthew Mansour (EHT) (P 2:49) 106: Antonio Delano (EHT) over Zachary Podolnick (M) (P 1:38) 113: Sean Dever (EHT) over Harry Franks (M) (P 1:11) 120: Vincent Faldetta (EHT) over Jackson Waters (M) (P 2:40) 126: Nicholas Faldetta (EHT) over Samuel Costello (M) (P 3:25) 132: Hector Reyes (EHT) over Logan Sands (M) (P 2:22).
