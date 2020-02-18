Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILDWOOD — Seamus Fynes and the Wildwood High School boys basketball team did not try anything fancy Tuesday.
The Warriors just wanted to play basketball.
And that game plan worked.
Fynes scored a team-leading 18 points to lead the Warriors to a 68-59 victory over Gloucester Catholic that clinched the Tri-County Conference Classic Division title.
The Warriors (16-6), who extended their win streak to seven straight games, cliched the title for the third time in the past four seasons.
The other seasons were 2016-17 and 2018-19.
“We are going in the right direction,” Wildwood coach Scott McCracken said. “We are like how our program is going. I have great coaches. … We are trying to build a program. We are doing a great job.”
On Jan. 21, the Warriors put together a fourth-quarter comeback and defeated the Rams 66-65 in overtime.
But overtime was not necessary Tuesday.
The Warriors never relinquished their fourth-quarter lead.
“We played our game today,” said Fynes, 17, of North Wildwood. “Last time, we slowed it down, and we played their game. We played slow and methodical.
“We can play like that. We will win like that, but our game is we run teams out of the gym.”
Diante Miles added 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Omarian McNeal scored 12. Ernie Troiano, Max McGrath and Miguel Claudio each scored six for the Warriors.
Greg Mitchell and Karl Brown each added two.
The Warriors led 56-46 after the third quarter. But the Rams (10-12) went on an 11-6 run as they tried to come back.
Troiano made two free-throw attempts with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left to extend the lead to 64-57.
“(GC) coach Todd Powers always does a great job and always has his team ready and prepared,” McCracken said. “We know they are going to give it everything. Fortunately for us, we made some shots and played defense pretty well.
“But (GC) always plays hard, and those kids have no quit in them. That’s why it’s a good rivalry and a good game. I’m proud of our kids and our school.”
Ryan Roney led the Rams with 21 points. Kellen Hurst and Cade Regan each added 11.
Wildwood earned the sixth-seed in the South Jersey Group I playoffs. The Warriors will host Cape May Tech at 7 p.m. March 2.
But Fynes is focused on finishing the regular season.
“It felt really good,” Fynes said about the win. “It’s kind of a rivalry. Those kids are really good. They put the work in. We put the work in, too. But we just wanted it more today.”
Gloucester;17 16 13 13— 59
Wildwood;19 18 19 12— 68
W— Miles 16, Fynes 18, Troiano 6, McNeal 12, McGrath 6, Claudio 6, Brown 2, Mitchell 2.
Ocean City's Brad Jameson #33 battle for the ball against Cedar Creek's Eligah Smalls #3 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Mikey Stokes #1 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Isaiah Valentine #23 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Kyree Tinsley #2 drives past Ocean City's Gannon Brady #10 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Amaris Gresham #11 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey #13 attempts a shot against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey #13 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Ben Hoag #1, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean City's Brad Jameson #33 battle for the ball against Cedar Creek's Eligah Smalls #3 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek’s Mikey Stokes #1 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek's Isaiah Valentine #23 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek's Kyree Tinsley #2 drives past Ocean City's Gannon Brady #10 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek’s Amaris Gresham #11 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey #13 attempts a shot against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey #13 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Ben Hoag #1, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.