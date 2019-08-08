Derryk Sellers

Derryk Sellers, new president of West Jersey Football League.

 Mike McGarry Staff Writer

MEDFORD — Derryk Sellers describes himself as a high school football fan.

He'd better be with the job he will soon have.

The Lindenwold High School athletic director will likely take over in September as president of the West Jersey Football League.

Sellers must be approved by the six leagues — Burlington County Scholastic League, Cape-Atlantic League, Colonial Conference, Colonial Valley Conference, Olympic Conference and Tri-County Conference — that make up the 95-school WJFL.

"I love football," Sellers said during the WJFL media day at Lenape on Wednesday. "I love working with people. I love putting the puzzle together, and that's what this is, putting the puzzle together."

Sellers will replace Bud Kowal, who is retiring as WJFL president and Ewing athletic director Sept. 1.

The WJFL president is not an easy job. The league's 95 schools stretch from Trenton to Cape May and have diverse interests.

"One thing I learned is that you're never going to make everybody happy," Sellers said. "If you shoot for 85 percent, that's about what you can do. You always have some people who are not going to enjoy the decisions you make, but you have to be willing to make those decisions. We have to make sure we stay on course with what we've been doing."

Sellers, 53, began his coaching career as an assistant basketball coach at Hillside in Union County. He was the head boys basketball coach and football coach at Cumberland Regional in the 1990s and early 2000s. He has been at Lindenwold for 19 years. In addition to being the athletic director, he was also Lindenwold's football coach.

"I've been around a couple of minutes," Sellers said with a laugh.

Sellers said he would like to see WJFL teams play high-profile games against schools from other parts of New Jersey. These games could be held at one location on a single weekend early in the season perhaps at a school located in Atlantic or Cape May County.

"There's some teams in the state that, me being a football fan, that I would really like to see," he said. "What we'd really like to do is have a weekend where we could play Friday night, Saturday and maybe a Sunday game. I'm from North Jersey, but I've been (in South Jersey) for more than 20 years. I think we have some really good football down here. We're just trying to make football better."

