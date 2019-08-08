MEDFORD — Derryk Sellers describes himself as a high school football fan.
He'd better be with the job he will soon have.
The Lindenwold High School athletic director will likely take over in September as president of the West Jersey Football League.
Sellers must be approved by the six leagues — Burlington County Scholastic League, Cape-Atlantic League, Colonial Conference, Colonial Valley Conference, Olympic Conference and Tri-County Conference — that make up the 95-school WJFL.
"I love football," Sellers said during the WJFL media day at Lenape on Wednesday. "I love working with people. I love putting the puzzle together, and that's what this is, putting the puzzle together."
Sellers will replace Bud Kowal, who is retiring as WJFL president and Ewing athletic director Sept. 1.
The WJFL president is not an easy job. The league's 95 schools stretch from Trenton to Cape May and have diverse interests.
"One thing I learned is that you're never going to make everybody happy," Sellers said. "If you shoot for 85 percent, that's about what you can do. You always have some people who are not going to enjoy the decisions you make, but you have to be willing to make those decisions. We have to make sure we stay on course with what we've been doing."
Sellers, 53, began his coaching career as an assistant basketball coach at Hillside in Union County. He was the head boys basketball coach and football coach at Cumberland Regional in the 1990s and early 2000s. He has been at Lindenwold for 19 years. In addition to being the athletic director, he was also Lindenwold's football coach.
"I've been around a couple of minutes," Sellers said with a laugh.
Sellers said he would like to see WJFL teams play high-profile games against schools from other parts of New Jersey. These games could be held at one location on a single weekend early in the season perhaps at a school located in Atlantic or Cape May County.
"There's some teams in the state that, me being a football fan, that I would really like to see," he said. "What we'd really like to do is have a weekend where we could play Friday night, Saturday and maybe a Sunday game. I'm from North Jersey, but I've been (in South Jersey) for more than 20 years. I think we have some really good football down here. We're just trying to make football better."
West Jersey Football league schedule for local teams
WEEK 00
Friday, Aug. 30
Willingboro at Cedar Creek
Mount St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Salem at Pleasantville
Timber Creek at Bishop Hartley (Ohio)
St. Augustine at State College (Pa.)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Highland vs. St. Joseph, at Rutgers University, 1 p.m.
Millville vs. St. Peter’s Prep, at Rutgers University, 6 p.m.
WEEK 0
Friday, Sept. 6
Eastern at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Overbrook at Mainland
Cumberland at Middle Twp.
Pleasantville at Haddonfield
Vineland at Williamstown
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Buena at Gateway
Saturday, Sept. 7
Cedar Creek at Salem
WEEK 1
Friday, Sept. 13
Atlantic City at Vineland
Mainland at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Middle Twp.
Seneca at Cumberland
St. Augustine at Lenape
Hammonton at Timber Creek
Eastern at Holy Spirit
Riverside at Lower Cape May
Saturday, Sept. 14
Buena at Haddon Twp.
Camden at Cedar Creek, noon
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 20
Camden Catholic at Holy Spirit
Lenape at Vineland
Highland at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Cherry Hill West at Mainland
Washington Twp. at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Buena at Middle Twp.
Williamstown at Millville
Hammonton at Shawnee
Wildwood at Clayton
Saturday, Sept. 21
St. Augustine at St. Joseph, noon
Absegami at Cedar Creek, noon
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cumberland at Pennsauken
WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 27
Absegami at Ocean City
Riverside at Wildwood
Mainland at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Buena
St. Augustine at Shawnee
Vineland at Timber Creek
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
Millville vs. Kingsway, at Rowan University
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Saturday, Sept. 28
Middle Twp. vs. Gloucester Catholic, at Gloucester, 11 a.m.
Atlantic City at St. Joseph, noon
Cedar Creek at Woodrow Wilson
WEEK 4
Friday, Oct. 4
Wildwood at Gloucester
Lindenwold at Buena
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Clearview at Mainland
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Absegami at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.
Atlantic City at Williamstown
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Millville at Cherokee
St. Joseph at Haddonfield
Wildwood at Gloucester
Haddon Twp. at Lower Cape May
Saturday, Oct. 5
Vineland at Trenton Central
WEEK 5
Friday, Oct. 11
Rancocas Valley at St. Augustine
Bridgeton at Absegami
Oakcrest at Mainland
Haddon Twp. at Wildwood
Cherry Hill East at Cumberland
Holy Spirit at Washington Twp.
Hammonton vs. Kingsway, at Rowan University
Gloucester Catholic at Pleasantville
Millville at Timber Creek
Buena at Gloucester
Saturday, Oct. 12
St. Joseph at Vineland
WEEK 6
Friday, Oct. 18
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Millville
Triton at Ocean City
Mainland at Middle Twp.
St. Augustine at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Winslow Twp.
Rancocas Valley at Vineland
Moorestown at Absegami
St. Joseph at West Deptford
Atlantic City at Deptford
Buena at Clayton
Saturday, Oct. 19
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill East
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
WEEK 7
Friday, Oct. 25
Wildwood at Robbinsville
Cherokee at St. Augustine
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Kingsway at Holy Spirit
Pitman at Cumberland
Eastern at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Buena
Millville at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Gloucester
Saturday, Oct. 26
Delsea at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May vs. Gloucester Catholic, at Gloucester
Timber Creek at St. Joseph
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Vineland at Washington Twp
WEEK 8
Friday, Nov. 1
Williamstown at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Cherry Hill West
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Mainland
Timber Creek at Atlantic City
Gloucester Catholic at Buena
Washington Twp. at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Camden Catholic
Bridgeton at Delsea
Gloucester at Lower Cape May
Saturday, Nov. 2
Maple Shade at Wildwood
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
WEEK 9
Friday, Nov. 8
Wildwood at Pitman
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Oakcrest at Absegami
Schalick at Cumberland
Thursday, Nov. 28
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp
Pleasantville at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Millville
NJSIAA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Round 1 Playoffs: November 8 and 9
Round 2 Playoffs: November 15 and 16
Public Sectional Finals: November 22 and 23
Non-Public Sectional Finals:
Public North 1 vs North 2 Regional Championships:
Public Central v South Regional Championships:
November 29 and 30, 2019 or December 6 and 7, 2019
