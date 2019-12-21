The 2019 Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Regional High School saw a number of Press-area athletes finish in the top three of their respective weight classes.
The host Rams had seven winners on the day, including Conor Collins at 106 pounds. The freshman pinned Mt. Olive’s Jack Bastarrika in 44 seconds.
Also winning for Southern were Jayson Scerbo (120), Eddie Hummel (138), Cole Velardi (152), Robert Woodcock (160), Ben LoParo (182) and JT Cornelius (285).
Absegami’s Sean Cowan (113) was the other local winner.
Absegami’s Tyler Foulke beat Egg Harbor Township’s Antonio Delano in the third-place match with a 3-0 decision at 106.
Cowan beat Mt. Olive’s Seth Hagensen with a 2-1 decision at 113. EHT freshman Sean Dever pinned Southern’s Chris Lubeski in the third-place match.
Scerbo won the 120-pound championship by pin over Absegami’s Jack Devlin.
Hummel pinned Mt. Olive’s Brian Bienus for the 138 title, and Absegami senior Corbin Saul won third with a 3-1 decision over Moorestown’s Mike Glynos.
At 145, Buena Regional junior Cael Aretz took third place with a 7-2 decision over Moorestown’s Tommy Blanch.
Velardi won another weight for the Rams, pinning Buena freshman Danny DiGiovacchino at 152.
Woodcock won at 160 with an 11-3 major decision over Mt. Olive senior Anthony Spera.
Absegami freshman George Rhodes beat Moorestown’s Matt Menendez in a 7-4 decision for third place at 170.
Southern senior Ben LoParo pinned Moorestown’s Nick Green for the 182 championship.
At 195, Absegami junior Mikal Taylor pinned Southern junior Stephen Jennings for third place at 195.
Rams senior Gabe Murray was second at 220 after being pinned by Moorestown’s Adam Robinson. Buena junior Tony Thompson won third with a pin on Delsea Regional’s Julian Bellis.
Cornelius took the heavyweight crown for Southern, beating Delsea junior Matthew Kratzer in a 10-0 major decision.
