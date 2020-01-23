Charlie Sher helped Mainland Regional High School boys swimming defeat Oakrest 126-31 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-conference meet.
The Mustangs (10-2) are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11 and swept the meet against the Falcons (4-5). Sher helped win the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. He also won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 31.36 seconds.
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 126,
Oakcrest 31
At Mainland Reg., yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Robert Kernan, Josh Phillips, Evan Denn, Charlie Sher) 2:05.55; 200 Freestyle—Mason Bushay M 2:06.33; 200 IM—Charlie Sher M 2:31.36; 50 Freestyle—Liam Garbutt M 25.4; 100 Freestyle—Josh Phillips M 1:01.05; 500 Freestyle—Cole Garbutt M 4:34.9; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Charlie Sher, Josh Phillips, Evan Denn, Liam Garbutt) 1:45.84; 100 Backstroke—Robert Kernan M 1:10.18; 100 Breaststroke—Matt Fiannantonio M 1:17.42; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Charlie Sher, Evan Denn, Robert Kernan, Liam Garbutt) 4:01.22.
Records—Mainland 126, Oakcrest 31.
From Wednesday
Cumberland Reg. 97,
Delsea Reg. 71
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Chris Colson, Kyle Coll, Liam Quick, Garron Hindermyer) 1:50.89; 200 Freestyle—Coulter Afflerbach D 2:08.71; 200 IM—Jordan Force D 2:20.81; 50 Freestyle—Brenden Baughman D 24.3; 100 Butterfly—Brenden Baughman D 56.51; 100 Freestyle—Chris Colson C 53.88; 500 Freestyle—William Taguwa C 6:26.57; 200 Freestyle Relay—D (Coulter Afflerbach, Dominic Piraino, Jordan Force, Brenden baughman) 1:43.68; 100 Backstroke—Chris Colson C 1:05.65; 100 Breaststroke—Kyle Coll C 1:10.43; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Liam Quick, Chris Colson, Isaiah Colson, Kyle Coll) 3:58.12.
Records—Cumberland 7-2, Delsea 3-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.