Shoot Down Cancer Classic
Shoot Down Cancer Classic

Saturday and Sunday at St. Augustine Prep

Tickets cost $6 each day

For the 18th year, former St. Augustine Prep assistant coach Dave Catalana will run a showcase event to benefit the Shoot Down Cancer Foundation, which raises funds for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Catalana and his wife Beth created the foundation because their son Garrett was diagnosed with cancer in 1995. He survived and is now 24, a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a huge 76ers fan. Garrett works in the Philadelphia Union’s Finance Department as the treasury coordinator.

This year’s event features eight teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 – No. 1 Haddonfield; No. 3 Wildwood Catholic; No. 4 St. Joseph; No. 7 Moorestown; No. 8 St. Augustine; No. 9 Paul VI; No. 10 Pleasantville; and No. 11 Millville.

The schedule:

Saturday

11 a.m. – Glassboro vs. Rancocas Valley

12:30 p.m. – Pitman vs. Millville

2:15 p.m. – Elizabeth vs. Pleasantville

3:45 p.m. – Haddonfield vs. Paul VI

5:30 p.m. – Trenton vs. St. Augustine

7 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Moorestown

Sunday

10:30 a.m. – Winslow Township vs. Middle Township

Noon – Bordentown vs. Ocean City

1:30 p.m. – Southern Regional vs. Holy Spirit

3 p.m. – Camden Catholic vs. St. Joseph

 

