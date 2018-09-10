Sincere Rhea announced a decision Monday night he never envisioned making four years ago.
The St. Augustine Prep senior will attend Penn State on a full track and field scholarship. Rhea was The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a junior. The Millville resident won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Non-Public A titles in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished second in the Meet of Champions.
“I’ve been to Penn State, and I loved it there,” Rhea said. “I loved the community, the atmosphere, the family-nature Penn State has.”
Rhea once thought he would be a college football player.
“I’m still in shock,” he said with a laugh in a phone interview Monday night.
He arrived at St. Augustine three years ago strictly a football player. Hermits track and field coach Matt Forrest is also a football assistant. He tries to convince all freshmen football players to come out for track and field.
Rhea decided to give track a shot. Penn State was one of the first schools to recruit Rhea for track and field.
“Penn State took a chance on me,” he said
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Rhea is a standout wide receiver and defensive back for the Hermits football team. He returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown in the Hermits 30-6 win over Lenape last Friday. Several colleges offered him football scholarships.
Still, Rhea chose track and field as his college sport.
“It was not an easy decision,” he said. “But I thought about what is best for me long-term. I decided I could let go of a sport (football) I love. All good things must come to an end.”
Rhea is one of the most accomplished track and field athletes in CAL history. He holds the league 110 hurdles record with a time of 13.74 seconds. In addition to his outdoor track and field exploits, he won the 55 hurdles at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions last winter.
Penn State associate track and field coach Erin Tucker is renowned for his work with sprinters and hurdlers.
“(Tucker) has an amazing background and will be able to take Sincere way beyond where he is now,” St. Augustine track and field coach Matt Forrest said. “It’s going to be exciting to see (Rhea) reach his true potential there. Penn State seemed like a natural fit.”
Rhea said he plans to major in psychology and minor in business.
“This means the world,” Rhea said of earning a scholarship. “This is about more than just me. I’ve trained so hard. My family has supported me throughout this whole thing.”
