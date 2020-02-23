Five individuals and one relay team were area winners Sunday at the South Jersey Group I and IV girls and boys indoor track and field meets at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
Egg Harbor Township’s Lauren Princz won the Group IV girls 55-meter dash in 7.15 seconds. The Millville girls 4x400 relay team of Ciera Bowman, Zaniah Bowman, Bryanna Craig and Leah Ellis won in 4 minutes, 3.99 seconds.
Craig won the Group IV high jump with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
EHT’s Anthony Vazquez won the Group IV boys 55 hurdles in 7.49.
Buena’s Maria Muzzarelli won the Group I girls 55 dash in 7.51.
Dashuan Sykes of Buena was first in the Group I 55 hurdles in 8.27.
The Egg Harbor Township girls finished second in team scoring to Kingsway Regional in the Group IV meet, and Millville was third.
The Millville boys team placed fourth in Group IV team scoring to lead the area. The Buena Regional girls team finished fourth in Group I scoring. The Buena boys team was sixth to lead the area is Group I.
Craig was second for Millville in the Group IV girls 400 (58.28), and EHT’s Gabrielle Germann was third (59.03). Olivia Shafer took second for EHT in the 1,600 (5:06.90) and was third in the 3,200 (11:28.79). Southern Regional’s Karagan Bulger, Shannon Flaherty, Hailey Hochstrasser and Tiffany Ortner finished second in the 4x400 in 4:07.14. Southern’s Maria Mezzo tied for second in the pole vault (10-0).Isabella Leak was third for EHT in the 800 (2:21.72). Ellis was third for Millville in the 55 hurdles (8.41).
In Group IV boys, Egg Harbor Township’s Ahmad Brock was second in the 55 meters (6.58) and Millville’s Johnell Orama was third (6.68). Elias Rivera was second for Millville in the 400 meters (51.53). Southern’s Jackson Braddock took second in the 1,600 (4:25.11) and second in the 3,200 (9:17.82). Southern’s Jaiden Brown finished third in the shot put (47-5).
Buena’s Jylan Bragg was second in the Group I girls 55 hurdles (9.30). Buena’s Muzzarelli, Samantha Hurban, Mannetta McAvaddy and Aliyah White took second in the 4x400.
In Group I boys, Buena’s Sykes, Jon Williams, Maurice Davis Jr. and Zachary Strouse were second in the 4x400 (3:44.60).
The state championships for Public Group I-IV will be Saturday. The Non-Public A and B meet will be Friday.
