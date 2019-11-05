Six Stockton University women’s soccer players received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Tuesday.
Dasey DiElmo was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. The Pinelands Regional High School graduate also was named to the NJAC first team for the third straight season.
Salena LeDonne and Kiersten Reszkowski also received first-team accolades.
Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) was named to to the second team. Alexa Simonetti and Michelle Sander received all-conference honorable mentions.
Heading into Tuesday night’s conference tournament game against Montclair, DiElmo had helped the Ospreys get 12 shutouts this season. The junior defender had scored three goals and was once named Offensive Player of the Week.
Williams, a transfer from NCAA Division II Jefferson University, began Tuesday tied with LeDonne with a team-leading eight goals. Williams also had four assists for 20 points, which ranked eighth in the conference.
The sophomore also had three game-winning goals, third most in the conference.
LeDonne had scored eight goals and added eight assists. The junior was tied for second in the conference in assists, tied for fifth in points (24) and tied for sixth in goals. LeDonne had scored two game-winning goals this season.
Reszkowski and Simonetti, along with DiElmo, anchored the Ospreys’ defense. The junior also had contributed on offense with three goals and two assists. Simonetti had one assist.
Sander, who earned earned her second straight NJAC honorable mention, led the midfield this season. The senior had scored twice and had two assists.
The Ospreys were 14-3-3 (6-1-2) entering the second-round NJAC game at Montclair.
