The South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released its pairings for its boys and girls tournaments Monday.
All first-round games are to be played by Saturday.
In the boys bracket, St. Augustine Prep (14-3), the defending champion, earned the top-seed and will host 16th-seeded Florence in the opening round. Egg Harbor Township (13-3) earned the third seed and will host 14th-seeded Moorestown Friends.
Oakcrest (14-1) earned the fifth seed and will host 12th-seeded Schalick. The Falcons won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship with a 2-1 victory over St. Augustine Prep on Monday.
St. Augustine is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Oakcrest and Egg Harbor Township are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.
In the girls bracket, third-seeded Ocean City will host 14th-seeded Egg Harbor Township (10-4). Millville (14-1), which earned the fifth seed, will host 12th-seeded Cinnaminson.
Ocean City (15-1) won the CAL Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Millville on Monday.
Millville is ranked second in the Elite 11, Ocean City sixth.
