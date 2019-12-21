OCEAN CITY — After an inauspicious debut for the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team, Daniel Skillings made his presence felt Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 62-49 win over Cedar Creek in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School.
Skillings did not score in St. Joe’s 61-44 season-opening loss to Atlantic City on Thursday.
“The first game I couldn’t get a feel for the ball,” Skillings said. “I had a little bit of jitters. This game I wanted to prove I could do better and just keep playing and be aggressive.”
Skillings, who played at Highland Regional as a freshman, transferred to St. Joe after moving to the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township.
“He’s a special player,” St. Joe coach Paul Rodio said. “He has a lot of potential and upside. He’s just young. He has to learn how to play. I think the sky is the limit for him.”
On Saturday, Skillings sank 11 of 21 shots and blocked three shots.
“I wasn’t excited (against Atlantic City),” he said. “I didn’t have energy. I couldn’t focus on defense. This game I was locked in.”
Saturday’s game featured some of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top players.
St. Joe junior guard Marcus Pierce sank 7 of 16 shots and scored 16 points. Junior forward Jordan Stafford made 6 of 7 and had 13 points and seven assists.
Cedar Creek senior Najee Coursey scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The 6-3 Coursey wowed the crowd with a pair of acrobatic dunks.
“I don’t want to say Coursey is underrated, because he’s starting to get credit now,” Rodio said. “He’s very good and a tough matchup. He can do a little of everything. We knew that going in. We did not want to (allow him) to score 20 points, but that’s a credit to him.”
The Wildcats took control of the game with a 12-2, third-quarter run that turned a two-point lead in a 41-29 advantage. Pierce scored four points during run, including a fast-break layup. Skillings grabbed an offensive rebound and scored and drove baseline for a layup during that stretch.
It’s obviously early in the season, but Saturday’s victory was important for the Wildcats. They didn’t want to be 0-2. St. Joe graduated seven seniors off last season’s team, which won 21 games.
“It’s not easy putting it together,” Rodio said. “But this win gives us confidence. We want to keep rolling.”
St. Joseph 12 15 26 9 – 62
Cedar Creek 14 11 12 12 – 49
SJ – Skillings 25, Prevard 4, Pierce 16, Stafford 13, Byers 1, Theopile 3
CK – Tinsley 8, Smalls 9, Gresham 3, Coursey 20, Burrell 2, Cruz 5, Valentine 2
