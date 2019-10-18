Abigail Smith won second singles Friday in the 3-2 Middle Township High School girls tennis win over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match at Pleasantville.
Smith beat Tenaj Beaumont 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc defeated Diana St. Martin and Keanni Dupont at first doubles 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Samantha Payne and Jenna DiPasquale won second doubles against Ah'lajzlah Gainer and Ke'Najia Jamison 7-5, 6-4.
Yani McNeil won first singles for Pleasantville, beating Samantha Braun 6-3, 6-2. Imane Wicks won third singles over Sarina Wen 6-1, 6-2.
Middle improved to 6-12. Pleasantville fell to 4-10.
Millville 4,
Absegami 1
At Millville
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Anna Azari 6-0, 6-0. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Olivia Hughes 7-5, 6-1. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-2. Emily Bishop and Rebecca Butcher M d. Aleeza Moschella and Dhara Patel 6-2, 6-1.
Records—Millville 16-7, Absegami 7-12.
Southern Reg. 3,
Toms River South 2
At Southern
Singles—Jayna Dunwoody S d. Brianna Weltner 6-1, 6-0. Ella Brown S d. Ashley Hartman 6-4, 6-1. Cristina Ciborowski S d. Megan Ryan 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Emily Latshaw and Emma Grunin T d. Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 13-11. Abbie Gresek and Janelle Blaszka T d. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Records—Southern 16-5, Toms River South 12-5.
