ABSECON — It was the Patrick Smith show at Holy Spirit High School on Friday.
The junior running back scored a school-record seven touchdowns in the second-seeded Spartans’ 50-24 win over third-seeded Hudson Catholic in the state Non-Public II semifinal.
“He’s a different breed,” said senior running back E’lijah Gray. “I just love seeing him just go down the field and keep killing it with how he is right now.”
Smith got to work early. The 16-year-old scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive. After Hudson Catholic’s Amarrie Bolden scored on a 7-yard back corner throw from Lukas Kasko, Smith took the ensuing kickoff 63 yards to the end zone to give Spirit a 16-6 lead.
“Every time on kick returns, we stress running up the middle,” said Smith, of Egg Harbor Township. “As soon as I see the hole, I make sure I explode through it.”
That explosive speed was on display in all four quarters.
His third score of the game was a physical 12-yard run. Then, Smith took another second-quarter handoff 50 yards for a touchdown.
When the Hawks started creeping up after another back corner touchdown catch from Bolden, Smith took a run 51 yards to the end zone for touchdown No. 5. He tied the school’s single-game TD record with a 28-yarder, then broke it with another 50-yarder.
Smith said he was motivated by the passing of longtime Spirit coach Bill Walsh, who died before last Friday’s quarterfinal win over St. Mary.
“I was thinking about Coach Walsh this whole week,” Smith said. “Last week, we were dedicated to go all the way for Coach Walsh, so today was all for him.”
Friday’s win secured Holy Spirit’s spot in the state Non-Public II championship at Rutgers University in two weeks. The Spartans’ lost last year’s final 41-22 to St. Joseph at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
“It’s a great opportunity after everything that happened this (past) week,” Gray said. “It was a rough week with the kid from Pleasantville (who died after a shooting last Friday) and with (Walsh). It’s just a blessing it disguise. We’re just going to go into Rutgers, play hard (and) do it for him and the kid.”
Gray, who usually wears No. 24, wore No. 16 in honor of Walsh in last week’s game and Friday’s game
The Spartans will know their championship opponent Saturday evening. Top-seeded St. Joseph will host fourth-seeded Morris Catholic at 1 p.m.
Before the final, the Spartans will travel to Atlantic City for a Thanksgiving game at 10 a.m.
Coach A.J. Russo is excited to be part of a special game at Rutgers.
Holy Spirit won its 2007 and 2010 state championships at Rutgers. Walsh coached the 2007 team. The Spartans’ last title came in 2012.
“We’re looking forward to that,” Russo said. “Our kids are excited about that.”
Hudson Catholic 6 0 12 6—24
Holy Spirit 16 12 8 14—50
FIRST QUARTER
HS — Smith 4 run (Smith run)
HC — Bolden 7 pass from Kasko (conversion fail)
HS — Smith 63 kick return (Gray run)
SECOND QUARTER
HS — Smith 12 run (conversion fail)
HS — Smith 50 run (kick fail)
THIRD QUARTER
HC — Bolden 15 pass from Kasko (conversion fail)
HS — Smith 51 run (Brown pass from Cohen)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS — Smith 28 run (Newman kick)
HC — Bolden 35 pass from Kasko (conversion fail)
HS — Smith 51 run (Newman kick)
Records — Holy Spirit 6-4, Hudson Cath. 6-7.
