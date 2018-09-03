Cape Atlantic League
American Division
Atlantic City
Coach: Maurice Lozzi
2017 record: 17-4-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings lost seven starters, including Press Player of the Year Shadrach Asadu, but they expect big things from its returning players and newcomers. Senior goalie Jonathan Murillo, a second-team Press All-Star last season, returns with midfielder Jonathan Rivera-Blanco, forward midfielder/forward Cesar Romero-Pineda and defensive players Ryan Ducat and Arita Chowdhury.
“We expect to be competitive and put forth a great match and get better every game,” Lozzi said.
Atlantic county institute of technology
Coach: James Taylor
2017 record: 10-13
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Red Hawks return the same starters as last season including Julian Alvarado-Cruz, Jose Ramos and brothers Colin and Preston Beasley. Luke Olley returns in goal. Key newcomers include Pedro Guzman and George Nomah.
“Our conference is very competitive, and we hope to compete for the top spot, as well as a return to the Group IV playoffs,” Taylor said.
Bridgeton
Coach: James Connor
2017 record: 2-18
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: During this rebuilding season, junior Jovany Cruz and sophomore Rodrigo Ponce will be key leaders. Anchoring the back line are seniors Isaiah Custis and Alexis Angel. William Santiago adds some experience. Jair Ruesga, a freshman, is a tough, physical player and classmate Yahir Torres will likely play outside back. Other key players include Brandon Tlatelpa, Raul Lima, Jose Riveria, Omar Bravo, Daniel Guzman and Aaron Garicia. “I am expecting a lot from a few of the younger players. This is certainly a rebuilding year for us,” Connor said
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Pete Lambert
2017 record: 5-10-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles missed the Group IV playoffs last season and want to make up for it. With a large group of returning players, EHT should be competitive this season. Senior midfielders Andronikis Nouragas, Fernando Fiallos and Nicky Talvacchio return with senior defenders Paul Nourgas and PJ Brittain, as well as Chance Sechrest in goal. Senior forward Jacob Evenson will lead the offense with junior forward Burak Cimen. Junior Cole Gordon will also be a key midfielder and crucial newcomers include sophomores Jayden Guy, Christian Paskalides and Ahmad Brock.
“As a young team last season, our returning players have gained experience, strength, and a hunger to put EHTHS back on the soccer map as a perennial power,” Lambert said.
Millville
Coach: Christian Varga
2017 record: 13-8
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Millville returns nine starters. The Thunderbolts’ strength will be their midfield, led by senior Matt Price, junior Josh Dion and sophomores Geoffrey Dash and Treshan Stevenson. Seniors Billy Muhlbaier, Caleb White, Connor Dalgleish and John Sheppard return to lead the defense, along with junior goalie Nate Goranson. Promising newcomers include seniors Jaquan Arthur and Carter Sloan, junior Dan Baer, sophomore Steve Morales and freshman Jacob Lewis. Varga said that Millville’s goal is to make it to the playoffs and challenge for the Cape-Atlantic League conference title.
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Steve Rolando
2017 record: 11-7-2
Group: S.J. Non-Public A
What to watch: After falling to Bishop Eustace in overtime during the semifinals of the South Jersey Non-Public A tournament, the Hermits return with the hopes of making it to the finals this season. Returning as key defensive players are seniors Paul Bechtleheimer and Colby Rumpf. Bechtleheimer will anchor the defense and Rumpf will use his versatility to also assist on offense when needed. Senior midfielder JT Tana, who was injured last season, will be a breakout player on offense this season.
“Our team this year is focused and goal-driven,” Rolando said. “As we move through our demanding schedule we hope to compete at a high level and gain respect from our fellow N.J. programs.”
Vineland
Coach: Paul Myers
2017 record: 7-10-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Fighting Clan graduated nine seniors, but finished last season with a four-game winning streak and a tie that has helped them stay motivated during the preseason. Senior captains and center midfielders Maykon Hernandez and Lucas Portadin will step up as team leaders this season. George Vera will start as goalkeeper after proving his ability midway through last season, and sophomore striker David Singer has the potential to score multiple goals. Kyle Garrett, a senior transfer from Cape May Tech, joins Vineland as a newcomer.
“We have some inexperience at the varsity level, but what we do have are some very hungry players ready to make a strong impression,” Myers said.
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Mike Whalen
2017 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Whalen takes over as coach. No other information was available.
Cedar Creek
Coach: Nick Limone
2017 record: 6-12
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: After gaining experience in previous seasons, the Pirates rely on a core of upperclassmen to lead the team. Senior center midfielder Marko Grdic will bring the team together along with fellow senior and centerback Mario Grdic, who scored multiple long-range goals last season. Junior Austin Gross led the team in goals last season.
“These players were thrown right into the fire as freshmen and sophomores when we lost big classes to graduation. They have now matured a lot, and the core of the team is finally made of upperclassmen,” Limone said.
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Dennis Elia
2017 record: 6-11-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Caper Tigers lost 10 seniors to graduation and will enter this season as a young team. Lower does not have any seniors, but juniors TJ Shoffler, a midfielder, and goalie Mark Ryan will step up to guide the team. Sophomores Jordan Pierce and Nathan Zeigler also stand out as key players this season.
“We are very young and do not return a lot of experienced players so we are going to struggle a little in a tough National Conference that just added Mainland,” Elia said. “This will definitely be a rebuilding year.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Chris Meade
2017 record: 19-3-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Mainland moved from the American to the National division this season, renewing a rivalry with Ocean City. With 12 of its core seniors gone, the Mustangs look to prove that they still have the experience necessary to make it back to the state Group III final. Leading the way is senior forward Jack Sarkos with the help of senior Akeem Sterling on offense. Danny Alejo will be a crucial leader on defense along with Zach Matik in net, who will take over after working with first-team Press All-Star Matt Stellitano. Meade expects the young team to do well after gaining crucial experience in high-stress situations last season.
Middle Township
Coach: Matthew Gilbert
2017 record: 11-6-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Panthers lost six seniors to graduation, including four starters. Senior center midfielder and captain Eddie Proud led the team in assists last season and returns as a four-year starter. Fellow senior captain and four-year starter Vincent Wilson returns as center defender and midfielder as well as senior defensive player Nick Gibboni. Junior forward David Gardner led the team in goals last season with 14 and returns with sophomore forward Max Gilbert, who scored seven his freshman season. Other key returnees include juniors Brendan Bartha, Owen Carlson and Jared Santiago as well as sophomores Gavin Quinn and Braiden Scarpa, who will take over as goalie. Newcomers include juniors Teo Dimitrov, Brendon McLaughlin and Tyler Rulon and sophomore Oscar Sanchez.
“The core of the lineup will be returning and are made up of only three seniors and mainly juniors and sophomores,” Gilbert said.
Oakcrest
Coach: Joe Seaman
2017 record: 11-6-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Falcons return with crucial experience that will help them compete as serious contenders this season. Returning junior Gabe Paz, a first-team Press All-Star and leading goalscorer in the CAL National Division with 20 last year, will lead the offense with Mason Stokes. Oakcrest will be strong defensively with senior captain Connor Owens leading the way. Shawn McCourt is another key player, and players to watch this season include Asembo Aug and Michael O’Brien.
“The Falcons should improve on last year’s record and contend with Ocean City and Mainland at the top of the conference,” Seaman said.
Ocean City
Coach: Aaron Bogushefsky
2017 record: 19-3-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: After a tough loss to Mainland in the S.J. Group III final, Ocean City returns key seniors and is a top contender in its section. The Red Raiders, who won the CAL National title, return senior twins Trevor and Hunter Paone, who were both second-team Press All-Stars last season. Senior forwards Matt Brook and Luke Varallo, both honorable mentions, lend their strength to the offense. The Red Radiers will also add a solid young core this season, according to Bogushefsky.
“We look to be competitive in every game we are in and we like our chances this season,” Bogushefsky said.
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Stevan Austino
2017 record: 9-11
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Buena is a small team this season, but looks to build on its potential. Key players include JJ Ellis, Tyler Shevchenko and Scott Calixto. The Chiefs include six freshmen that have shown their skills thus far.
“We are a very small team, but we have a bunch of talent,” Austino said. “The seniors are all leaders, and I’m looking forward to a great season.”
Cape May Tech
Coach: Jon Harris
2017 record: 1-17
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Hawks enter this season under new leadership and look to come together as a team. Tech returns key players throughout the field. Returning senior Mike Brown will lead the offense as a wing, and fellow senior Mike Bryan will lead the defense as a midfielder. Juniors Scotty Wiltshire and Cooper Gehring add depth. “I expect our team to grow as individuals and a unit throughout the season,” Harris said.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Rick Meana
2017 record: 2-16
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: After coaching St. Joseph last season, Meana will lead the Spartans, who return 11 players. Holy Spirit lost its leading goal scorer, Danny Bloh, a Press honorable mention last season, to graduation, but senior Anthony Lawler returns with crucial speed on offense. Juniors De-Quawn Johnson, forward, and Matt Baker, midfielder, will lead the offense. Freshman midfielder Gavin Paolone should contribute as well.
“Last year’s team only won two matches. I see this team, if they play for each other, being a bit more successful,” Meana said.
Pleasantville
Coach: Mark Eykyn
2017 record: 11-7
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds return key players, including first-team Press All-Star Brayan Irias and honorable mention Gabriel Valasquez. Midfielders Melvin Casco, Manuel Ruiz and defender Saul Funez will be key players.
“We should compete on all levels,” Eykyn said.
ST. JOSEPH
Coach: Gregg Nourie
2017 record: 6-10
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats lost six seniors, but five more take their place and fill in on defense. Nourie, who was an assistant coach last season for the girls team, said his team’s strength will be its senior-led defense — Eian Brennan, Andrew Hutchinson, Bobby Dees, goalie Josh Kahler and midfielder Manny Merti.
“Everyone is eager and hungry to play every time they step onto the pitch,” Nourie said. “The boys have been practicing hard, and the seniors have been encouraging and pushing our younger player and making them better.”
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Jim Lushok
2017 record: 13-4-1
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: Lushok, a former goalie who helped the Crusaders to their first South Jersey championship in 1994, takes over as head coach. The Crusaders lost 12 seniors from their United Division-winning team. The two returning seniors Giacomo Antonicello and Nathan Yost will lead a young team. Wildwood Catholic also has a strong junior class led by Matt Vogdes, Tommy Bolle and CJ Deegler, as well as three transfers, including Sean and Tyler Dougherty and Conor Farrell.
“Our goal is to compete in every game and be a contender in the United Conference,” Lushok said.
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Michael McCullion
2017 record: 10-11
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals should be an experienced group this season. Senior forward Ricky Norman, who scored 17 goals and had four assists last year, returns with junior forward Matt White (10 goals). Junior defender Justin Gomez will be a crucial player this season and could possibly see time on offense.
“Most of the players already have varsity experience,” McCullion said. “We’re looking to be competitive in the B South division.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Steve Torre
2017 record: 12-8-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Lions lost four starters, including two key goal scorers, but return a strong defense and their leading goal scorer from last season. Senior midfielder Kip Byrne, a first-team Press All-Star, scored six goals and had 17 assists last season. Seniors Dylan Vitale and Dan Bentley, along with junior Kian Gonzalez, return to lead the defense with senior goalie Ryan Giles. Seniors Matt Irizzary, Dom Palino and junior Mike Cyphers look to contribute in the midfield, and newcomer Sean Moffit should help fill major holes on offense.
“If we can find a way to score some goals, I think we have the potential to be successful this season. We have a fantastic group of hard-working guys who are really buying in to what we are trying to accomplish,” Torre said.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Nino Scotto di Carlo
2017 record: 17-4-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: After winning the Shore Conference division title for the first time in 27 years last season and making it to the semifinals of the S.J. Group III tournament, the Wildcats hope to have another successful season. Pinelands returns a core group of seniors including Kieran Sundermann, a second-team Press All-Star, Dominic Dos Santos, Aniello Lubrano, Anthony Diaz, Frank Aguilar and Luke Mathis.
“Our most pressing and first order of business is to win our second B South championship in as many seasons,” Scotto di Carlo said. “Also, it is our goal as a program to advance further in the state and Shore Conference tournaments.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Guy Lockwood
2017 record: 12-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams will be the youngest they have been in the past three years but will have key returners to lead the way. Senior forward/midfielder Dylan Blauvelt returns with senior midfielders Nico Wojdyla and Frank Ritchie. Senior Braden Dugan, who had six shutouts last season, will return in goal, and fellow senior Conor Feeney will pick up on defense. Junior Ben Hanneman returns as a defender, and sophomores Kevin Kiernan and Nico Leonard fill in on offense. Key newcomers include seniors Jose Bonilla Isaguirres, Parker Dugan, Ryan Nugent, Fernando Pena Medina along with juniors Aidan McInerney and Martin Rojas and sophomores Kevin Cooney and Christopher Rizzo.
“The team’s ability to mature quickly, learn and apply new tactics at the high school level, and maintain its composure while driving speed of play will be key for the team in 2018,” Lockwood said.
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Eugene Thomas
2017 record: 8-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Colts graduated eight seniors and look to the remaining upperclassman for leadership this season. Senior center back and four-year starter Ethan Timberman will keep Cumberland organized as a vocal leader and will be a standout on the field with his physical play. Fellow senior and center back Erick Rodriguez will contribute his speed. Juniors Jacob Bodine, Miguel Flores and Michael Hamlyn are crucial players this season. Newcomers Carlos Cacahuatitan, a junior, and sophomores Carlos Ruiz and Justin Bennett will fill in as midfielders.
“We are hoping to be competitive within the Tri-County Conference Liberty Division,” Thomas said. “The Colts will be difficult to beat and look to string together some quality performances this season.”
Hammonton
Coach: Stephen Adirzone
2017 record: 13-4-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Hammonton hopes to contend for the Tri-County Royal Division title with a strong offensive line returning. Senior forward Vince Petulla, a Press honorable mention last season, will lead the offense, along with classmates Rob Gardner, Bryce Smith and Max Gutierrez. Seniors Paul Sorrentino and Dan Norcross lead the defense with sophomore Tom Dawson.
“Overall, Hammonton should be a team that is competitive day-in and day-out, giving themselves a chance to win their share of games,” Adirzone said.
Wildwood
Coach: Steve DeHorsey
2017 record: 8-11
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Wildwood returns nine starters, including senior goalie Dennis Olgun, who made 247 saves and had six shutouts last season. Senior midfielder Tyler Tomlin scored 13 goals and had nine assists, and returns along with senior defender Andrew Zielinski. Juniors Jaxon Tomlin and Corlen Vallese, and sophomore Erubey Sanchez add strength to the team.
“We need some players to step up and lead us with consistent play. We should be competitive within our division and hope to continue to build our program,” DeHorsey said.
— Kristine Auble
