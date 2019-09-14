Lasana Konneh scored a first-half goal and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys beat visiting Vineland 1-0 Saturday. Diego Lugo assisted.
The Red Hawks evened their record at 2-2 and Vineland dropped to 2-3. Niko Rzotkiewicz recorded the shutout with nine saves.
Cape May Tech 4,
Camden Tech 0
Scotty Wiltshire scored three goals for host Cape May Tech (2-2) and Nick Boehm had one. Lucas Gehring made 15 saves for the shutout. Camden Tech fell to 1-1.
From Friday
Middle Twp. 3,
Cedar Creek 1
Middle Township (4-1) got goals from Max Gilbert, Jonathan Gardner and Gavin Quinn.
Brendon Bartha had two assists, David Gardner had one. Braiden Scarpa made two saves.
James Endicott scored the lone goal for Cedar Creek (1-2). Hunter McDonald contrbuted three saves.
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Gloucester Tech 1
Cumberland (2-2) won with goals from Hunter Davenport and Justin Bennett. Davenport had an assist.
Chad Mathias had four saves.
Tyree Ivory scored the only goal for Gloucester Tech (2-4) on an assist from Krish Olmedo. Daniel Olaya made four saves.
Pilgrim Academy 6,
Gloucester Christian 0
The visiting Pioneers (2-1) got a goal apiece from David Seary, Alex Eveland, Geon Smallwood, Jordan Pisacreta, Kevin Esposito and Jaeen Kang. Eric Jelinski recorded the shutout with four saves.
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Millville 0
The host Prep (4-0) scored three goals in the first half. Millville fell to 2-2.
Kingsway 2,
Hammonton 0
Kingsway (4-1) won on goals from Eucario Flores and Chris Spicer. Sean Fatiga had both assists.
Goalie Jason Grandizio made six saves for the shutout.
Hammonton goalie Jake Fischer had six saves.
Field hockey
Shore Regional 2,
Southern Regional 1
Lily Santi had a goal and an assist for visiting Shore Regional. Southern’s Erika Barbera scored off an assist from Priscilla Nicolini in the second half. Southern’s Maddy Brown made four saves and Rachel Dwyer had five stops for Shore (5-0). The Rams fell to 4-1.
From Friday
Mainland 8,
Cedar Creek 2
Ashley Smith had a big game for Mainland (3-1) with three goals and two assists.
Casey Murray and Brooke Albuquerque had two goals a piece with Murray adding two assists as well. Julianna Medina scored the remaining goal.
Ariana Dinofa had an assist with Michaela Brady and Farley O’Brien each getting two saves in goal.
Angela Connelly and Rachel Dutton scored the goals for Cedar Creek (1-4).
Gabbie Luko had an outstanding 18 saves.
Barnegat 1,
Donovan Catholic 0
Barnegat (3-1) won on a goal from Brooke West with an assist from Shannon Schiverea.
Donovan Catholic (1-4) goalie Caitriona Kinnevy made eight saves.
