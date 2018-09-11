Pinelands Regional High School (1-1-1) defeated Lacey Township 5-2 in a Shore Conference girls soccer game Tuesday.
Aileen Cahill scored three goals for the Wildcats, and Bridget Dudas scored twice. Cahill also recorded two assists, and Brenna DeVoe made five saves.
For the Lions (0-1), Kelly Weaver and Stephanie Wollman scored one goal apiece. Both Lacey goals were scored in the second half. Nicole Coraggio made five saves.
Ocean City 3,
Middle Township 0
Faith Slimmer scored twice for the Red Raiders (3-0-1), and Delaney Lappin scored to open the game Monday.
Suzy Dietrich and Tanis McDonnell each added an assist.
For the Panthers (0-3), Brynn Bock made 10 saves.
Boys soccer
Pinelands Reg. 3,
Lacey Township 0
Dominick DosSantos, Anthony Diaz and John Hart scored one goal each for Pinelands (1-2).
Aniello Lubrano and Kierna Sundermann added one assist each.
Lacey fell to 0-1.
Field hockey
Ocean City 9,
Atlantic City 0
Jaclyn Charbonnaeu scored three goals for the Red Raiders (2-0), while Reese Bloomstead scored twice.
Nya Gilchrist, Molly Reardon, and Chloe Prettyman and Olivia Snediker added one goal apiece. Maddie Kahn made three saves.
For the Vikings (0-2), Gabri Jacobson made 16 saves.
ABSEGAMI 0,
Vineland 0 (OT TIE)
Liz Picardi made nine saves for Absegami (0-2-1), while Zareiah Jones had three for Vineland (1-1-1).
Girls volleyball
ACIT 2,
Pennsauken Tech 0
Atlantic County Institute of Technology (3-1) defeated Pennsauken 25-12, 25-18.
Alix Proctor led the Redhawks with 11 aces, two kils and three digs, while Jada Miller had six kills, five aces and one block.
St. Joseph 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
St. Joseph won 26-16, 26-24 on Monday.
Geena Tartaglia led the Wildcats (1-1) with 17 digs, seven service points, three kills and two aces. Emma Laramee had a team-leading 17 assists, and Gianna Terpolilli finished with nine kills. Alexandria Amato had seven service points and five aces.
The Caper Tigers fell to 0-2.
Girls cross country
Ocean City wins three
Ocean City 20, Egg Harbor Township 35
Ocean City 15, Vineland 46
Ocean City 15, Bridgeton 50
Egg Harbor Township 16, Bridgeton 42
Egg Harbor Township 16, Vineland 42
Vineland 20, Bridgeton 39
At Ocean City
1. Alexa Palmieri OC 19:20; 2. Olivia Shafer EHT 19:44; 3. Casey McLees OC 19:53; 4. Brooke Farr OC 20:40; 5. Becca Millar OC 21:12; 6. Mikki Pomatto EHT 21:41; 7. Laney Guido OC 22:09; 8. Anya Gowda EHT 22:17; 9. Madelyn Shick EHT 22:29; 10. Reghan Handley OC 22:48; 11. Kimberly Zarate V 22:55; 12. Marissa Guido OC 23:02; 13. Sydney Rossiter OC 23:14; 14. Abigail Perez Carrero B 23:22; 15. Erin Hanlon OC 23:29.
Records—OC 3-0; EHT 2-1; V 1-2; B 0-3.
Crusaders win two
Wildwood Catholic 28, Holy Spirit 28
Wildwood Catholic 15, Middle Township 49
Holy Spirit 15, Middle Township 49
(Aliya Grey-Rivera’s sixth-place finish for Wildwood Catholic broke the tie with Holy Spirit.)
At Holy Spirit
1. Angela Bannan HS 21:08; 2. Paige Sofield HS 22:24; 3. Erin Connelly WC 23:50; 4. Joelle Osborne WC 24:03; 5.Vanessa DeJean HS 24:27; 6. Aliya Grey-Rivera WC 24:36; 7. Sophie Peters WC 24:55; 8. Lauren Sorenson WC 24:56; 9. Jenna Bradberry HS 25:17; 10. Samantha Andress WC 25:31; 11. Jolena Cordasco HS 27:37; 12. Emily Hess MT 28:18; 13. Rosie Peters WC 28:56; 14. Cate Giulian MT 29:08; 15. Alexia Corneal MT 29:08.
Records—WC 2-0; HS 1-1; MT 0-2.
CEDAR WINS TWICE
Cedar Creek 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 39
Cedar Creek 15, Pleasantville 50
Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Pleasantville 50
At Lower Cape May
1. Christina Adams L 21:30; 2. Megan Wutenbottom C 23:23; 3. Maya Hampen P 28:01; 4. Kaya Hamilton C 28:41; 5. Paige Neals C 29.23; 6. Ava Zablski C 29:49; 7. Sidney Shee C 30:25; 8. Haily Steeple L 31:03; 9. Shea Bonney L 31:23; 10. Ava Pearce L 31:46; 11. Moira Lumley N/A; 12. Lumey Moya C N/A; 13. Gracie Alannis C N/A; 14. AShley Haubey L N/A.
Records—Cedar Creek 2-0, Lower Cape May 1-1, Pleasantville 0-2.
Mainland wins three
Atlantic City 21, ACIT 36
Mainland Reg. 16, Atlantic City 45
Millville 19, Atlantic City 38
Mainland Reg. 21, Millville 34
Mainland Reg. 17, ACIT 46
Millville 19, ACIT 40
At Atlantic City
1. Raelynne Miller MV 20:07; 2. Alyssa Turner MR 20:26; 3. Madeline Corbett MR 20:51; 4. Cassidy Blough MV 21:02; 5. Savannah Hodgens MR 21:11; 6. Arianna Ramirez ACIT 21:35; 7. Abby Argentiero MR 22:01; 8. Fauve Haney AC 22:19; 9. Emily Dirkes MR 22:25; 10. Bryanna Craig MV 22:29; 11. Abbigail Markee MV 22:30; 12. Megan Fox AC 22:31; 13. Gizelle Obergfell MR 22:59; 14. Lily Malone MR 23:02; 15. Sydney Caramaro MV 23:23.
Records—Mainland 3-0, Millville 2-1, AC 2-2, ACIT 0-3.
Boys cross country
Mainland wins three
Mainland Reg. 15, Atlantic City 50
ACIT 18, Atlantic City 41
Millville 22, Atlantic City 33
Mainland Reg. 15, Millville 50
Mainland Reg. 15, ACIT 50
ACIT 24, Millville 33
At Atlantic City
1. George Smith MR 17:22; 2. Blake Corbett MR 17:28; 3. Artur Monezes MR 17:45; 4. Kevin Antczak MR 17:46; 5. Mikin Patel MR 17:47; 6. Kyle Antczak MR 17:55; 7. Jesse Hickman MR 18:26; 8. Elijah Mora ACIT 18:33; 9. Matt Martin ACIT 18:35; 10. Linden Wineland MR 19:00; 11. Brandon Deshield MV 19:35; 12. Ryan Brown MR 19:48; 13. Zack Asselta MV 20:04; 14. Matt Wynne MR 20:29; 15. Drew Storr AC 20:36.
Records—Mainland 3-0, ACIT 2-1, Millville 1-2, AC 0-3.
PLEASANTVILLE WINS TWICE
Cedar Creek 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 41;
Pleasantville 26, Cedar Creek 29
Pleasantville 19, Lower Cape May Reg. 41
At Lower Cape May
1. Jensen Nunez P 19:27; 2. Owen Bradley C 19:53; 3. Gabriel Moronta P 20:02; 4. Zeb Hinkey L 20:04; 5. Joey Mayer C 20:26; 6. Irvin Marabel P 20:42; 7. Michael Keough C 21:06; 8. Quentin Bundy P 21:07; 9. Mike Sooy C 21:11; 10. Matthew Gibson L 21:22; 11. Dalton culleny C 21:24; 12. Latrell Townsend P 21:54; 13. Jimmy Rhodes C 22:07; 14. Stephen Suwala C 22:25; 15. Justin Cartwright.
Records—Pleasantville 2-0, Cedar Creek 1-1; Lower Cape May 0-2.
WILDWOOD CATHOLIC WINS
Wildwood Catholic 26, Holy Spirit 30
Wildwood Catholic 15, Middle Township 48
Holy Spirit 18, Middle Township 40
At Holy Spirit
1. Chris Johnson WC 19:13; 2. Alex DeJean HS 20:01; 3. Phil Seeger HS 20:31; 4. Erick Feria WC 20:43; 5. Matt Keidat HS 21:07; 6. Sebasstion Cortez-Lopez MT 21:27; 7. John Manera WC 21:30; 8. Cole McIntyre WC 21:33; 9.Tim McIntyre WC 21:34; 10. Brady Snyder HS 21:55; 11. Jonathan Hargest MT 22:57; 12. PJ Bogle WC 23:00; 13. Ryan Spina HS 23:20; 14. Jimmie Pontari HS 23:32; 15. John Leahy MT 24:08.
Records—WC 2-0; HS 1-1; MT 0-2.
O.C. WINS QUAD MEET
Ocean City 19, Egg Harbor Township 44
Ocean City 15, Bridgeton 50
Ocean City 15, Vineland 50
Egg Harbor Township 17, Bridgeton 42
Egg Harbor Township 16, Vineland 43
Bridgeton 27, Vineland 29.
At Ocean City
1. Anthony Conte OC 16:49; 2. Gobi Thurairajah EHT 17:02; 3. Gavyn Fox OC 17:07; 4. Luke Kramer OC 17:13; 5. Max Kelly OC 17:30; 6. Tyler Greene OC 17:31; 7. Mike Kelly OC 17:32; 8. Frank Fabi OC 17:42; 9. Nico Valdivieso EHT 17:51; 10. Mike Katsiff OC 17:54; 11. Erik Sacramento OC 17:57; 12. Brian Catania EHT 18:13; 13. Owen Ritti OC 18:16; 14. Mike Farley OC 18:29; 15. Aidan Winkler EHT 18:57.
Records—OC 3-0; EHT 2-1; B 1-2; V 0-3.
Girls tennis
Holy Spirit 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Morgan Grimmie d. Anknika Marks 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Pasquale d. Charlotte Squillace 6-0, 6-1; Katie Deritas d. Allie Fiore 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Emily Grishem-Chloe Astin d. Gianna Balestriere-Amanda Bogel 6-0, 6-0; Marlea Shannon-Ambika Vig d. Emma Nolan-Gianna Janscura 6-0, 6-0.
Records—HS 3-0; WC 0-1.
