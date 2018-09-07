The Hammonton High School girls soccer team defeated Middle Township 2-1 in the second overtime of a non-conference game Friday.
Kendall Stansbury and Allyssa Carr scored a goal each for the Blue Devils (1-1) while Hannah Effinger made three saves. Carr scored the winning goal in overtime.
Nadine Coyle scored one for Middle (0-2) off an assist from Logan Thomas. Brynn Bock had 20 saves.
Egg Harbor Township 4,
Vineland 0
Lauren Woolbert scored twice to lead Egg Harbor Township (1-0-1). Alexa Albert and Lauren Ebner added one goal apiece while Samantha Oliver made eight saves to earn the shutout. Isabella Fiorenza made 14 saves for Vineland (1-1).
Millville 5,
ACIT 0
Millville led 2-0 at the half. Olivia Giordano scored twice to lead the Thunderbolts (1-1). Kylie Giordano, Aaniyah Street and Kate Thompson also scored. Megan Sooy had three saves. ACIT fell to 0-2.
Clearview Regional 7,
Cumberland Regional 1
Elizabeth Bonomo, Julia Gehring and Samantha Vance scored two goals apiece for Clearview. Madison Alcorn made 30 saves for the Colts (0-2).
From Thursday
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Ivy Bolle, Kimmy Casiello, Mia Caso, Isabella Feraco, Bella Orlowicz and Marianna Papazaglou each scored for the Crusaders (1-0-1). Tallula Rogers added an assist and Leona Macrina had one save.
Karlee Williamson had three saves, Shara Shaw had two and Janea Tozer Murphy had four for Cape May Tech (0-1)
Boys soccer
Egg Harbor Township 5,
Vineland 1
Egg Harbor Township’s Burak Cimen and EJ Martin scored two goals each to help the Eagles beat the Fighting Clan. Nick Talvacchio also scored one goal and assisted another. Jayden Guy also had an assist for the Eagles (2-0).
Chance Seacrest started at goalie and made five saves without allowing any goals.
Cristopher Arellano scored the only goal for Vineland (1-1) assisted by George Percival in the second half. Dominick Vargo had one save and George Vera had six saves.
Atlantic City 3,
Bridgeton 0
Fabian Valdiviezo and Cesar Romero-Pineda scored one goal each for Atlantic City (1-1). Jonathan Murillo made four saves and the Bulldogs had an own goal in the 22nd minute. Aaron Garcia made eight saves for Bridgeton (0-2).
Wildwood 1,
Gloucester Tech 0
Will Long scored the only goal of the game in the second half to help Wildwood defeat Gloucester Tech. Eruby Sanchez had an assist and Dennis Olgun had 14 saves for Wildwood (1-0).
Daniel Olaya had five saves for Gloucester Tech
Pilgrim Academy 5,
Solid Rock Christian 0
Geon Smallwood led Pilgrim (1-1) with three goals and two assists. Andrew Seary and Ben Dellaperute added one goal each. Eric Jelinski had two saves. Travis Clark had nine saves for Solid Rock.
From Thursday
Mainland Regional 7,
Lower Cape May 0
Mainland scored five goals in the second half to pull away in its season opener.
Jack Sarkos scored two goals and had an assist, and Tommy Gordon, Isael Serra, Nick Bozzi, Ryan Pellegrino and Akeem Sterling each added a goal.
Zach Matik had two saves to earn the shutout.
Mark Ryan had 12 saves for host Lower (0-2).
