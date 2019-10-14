Pleasantville High School’s Melvin Casco scored two goals, including the game winner on a penalty kick in overtime, to give the Greyhounds boys soccer team a 3-2 win over visiting Lakewood on Monday.
Elmer Barahona scored once and had an assist. Randy Monroy made six saves for Pleasantville (9-2-1).
Fabian Mendoza and Luis Vargas scored for Lakewood. Kevin Valle made 10 saves.
Cedar Creek 5,
Wildwood Catholic 1
James Endicott led host Cedar Creek with three goals and Austin had the other two goals.
Shaun O’Connor had three assists and Trey Watson and Rourke Watson each added one assist. Hunter McDonald made one save for the Pirates. For Wildwood Catholic, Sean Dougherty scored on a penalty kick and Tyler Cruz made five saves.
Triton Regional 2,
Middle Township 1
Triton rallied to win on second-half goals by Ryan Gale and Max Hawk.
Middle’s Colby Watts made it 1-0 in the first half off an assist by Jared Santiago. Braiden Scarpa made six saves for visiting Middle (8-7). Joe Bilgic had five saves for Triton (10-4).
Field hockey
Pinelands Regional 2,
Barnegat 1
Karianna Eagle and Sarah Keady scored goals for host Pinelands (13-2-1), and Mickinzie Horay made seven saves. For Barnegat (13-4-1), Brooke West had a goal, and Patricia Tanola had seven stops.
Girls volleyball
From Sunday
Southern Reg. 2,
St. John Vianney 0
The Rams (23-3) won 25-23, 25-11.
Stephanie Soares had 22 assists, eight service points and three aces. Rachael Pharo had 11 digs, eight service points, six kills and three aces.
Madison Gellis had nine digs. Gianna Schiattarella had seven digs, six kills and two service points.
Camryn Millet had 13 assists for St. John vianney (16-5).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.