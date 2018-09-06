Olivia Dortu scored two goals to help the Buena Regional High School girls soccer team beat Holy Spirit 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.
Sophia Ridolfo added a goal and Bridget Gilliano had 12 saves for the Chiefs (1-0-1). Megan McCully scored the lone goal for the Spartans (0-1).
Oakcrest 0,
Cedar Creek 0
The Cape-Atlantic League National Division game ended in a tie after both teams played to double-overtime. Brielle Smith had 17 saves for the Falcons (1-0-1) and Jessica Amos had 15 for the Pirates (0-1-1). “It was a very evenly matched game,” Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn said.
Our Lady of Mercy 3,
St. Joseph 0
OLMA’s Isabella Burhanna, Alexandria Patitucci and Courtney Mosley scored a goal apiece in the season opener for both teams. Corinne Vicente had an assist and Isabella Testa made one save for the shutout.
Mainland Regional 8,
Lower Cape May 0
Gina Geraci led the Mustangs with three goals. Sarah Cipkins, Taylor Dalzell, Julia Kaes, Christine Napoli and Abbey Lodgek scored. Serena D’Anna, Sage Glover and Bella Tenaglia each had assists for Mainland (2-0). Lower goalie Marissa Giancola had 18 saves for the Caper Tigers (0-2).
Southern Regional 8,
Manchester Township 1
Sarah Harkness and Brookelle Kline scored two goals apiece for host Southern (2-0). Megan Lockwood had a goal and two assists for the Rams, Grace Rickards had a goal and an assist and Shayna Kenduck and Riley Schoka added a goal apiece. Lindsey Selert made eight saves for the shutout. Carley Polchak and Claire Said combined for 12 stops for Manchester (0-2).
Barnegat 3,
Keyport 1
Barnegat led Keyport 2-0 at the half. Isabel Guiro, Jillian Jankowski and Ashley Walter scored a goal each. Guiro, Jankowski and Jamie Landron had assists. Quamora Proctor had two saves and Brielle Schuber had three for Barnegat (2-0). Nayelli Herdoiza prevented the shut out with a goal for Keyport (0-1) in the second half. Alexis Breen had 17 saves.
Field hockey
Point Pleasant Boro 2,
Barnegat 0
Heather Kimark and Cassie Campbell scored in the first half for visiting Point Pleasant Borough (1-0). Anna Dowling recorded the shutout with five saves. Patricia Tanola made three saves for Barnegat (1-1).
From Wednesday
Barnegat 4,
Mater Dei Prep 0
Maddy Santorelli and Haleigh Dengler scored two goals each to help the Bengals win their season opener. Brooke West and Ava Kennedy had one assist each. Patricia Tanola had five saves for Barnegat (1-0). Mater Dei fell to 0-1.
