Millville High School’s Olivia Giordano scored the winning goal with 26 minutes, 48 seconds left in the second half as the host Thunderbolts beat Hammonton 2-1 in a nonleague game.
Emily Thompson assisted for the ‘Bolts.
Kelsey Andres opened the scoring for Millville (2-0) in the third minute of play, off an assist by Mary Greco. Hammonton’s Jada Thompson tied it at 1-1 with an unassisted goal with 15:48 before halftime.
Millville’s Kyra Parsons made 10 saves for the win. Emma Peretti had six saves for the visiting Blue Devils.
Triton Reg. 2,
ACIT 1
Amelia Aquino and Linsey Burleigh scored for Triton (2-0). Hannah Shepkosky had an assist.
ACIT (0-2) had a goal from Hailey Haas, but it wasn’t enough.
St. Joseph 7,
Pleasantville 0
St. Joseph’s goal scoring was led by Macie Jacquet and Marissa Digeralamo with two each. Lauren Heefner, Alena Deantonelis and Karlee Middleman had a goal apiece with Alena also marking an assist.
Pleasantville goalie Laura Santiago made 19 saves.
Salem 4,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Genevieve Bechard scored twice for Salem (1-1). Laura Hassler and Emilee Sayers had a goal and an assist each. Jimmira Trinidad tags the shutout with eight saves.
Cumberland fell to 1-2.
From Thursday
Rumson-Fair Haven 8,
Lacey Township 0
Olivia Tarricone made four saves for the Lions (0-1).
For Rumson (1-0), Morgan Hobson scored twice. Katie Aglione, Chase Boyle, Ellen Daly, Eva Farr, Nina Gettings and Brynn Pritchard each scored. Amanda Dym made six saves.
Boys soccer
Vineland 1,
Bridgeton 0
Denis Macguire scored the winning goal for Vineland (1-1). Goalies Jeremiah Jimenez and Oscar Ruiz had the shutout with four and two saves, respectively.
Bridgeton fell to 0-1.
Millville 3,
Atlantic City 1
Tre Stevenson led Millville with two goals and an assist. Jeremiah Nunez provided the other. Griffen and Geoffrey Dash each had an assist. Goalie Nate Goranson made four saves.
Atlantic City’s Fabian Valdiviezo scored his team’s only goal on a penalty kick. Goalie Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco had seven saves.
From Thursday
Wildwood Catholic 1,
Buena Reg. 0
Wildwood Catholic’s Sean Dougherty had the game winner with a goal in the second half. Matt Vogdes provided the assist. Tommy Bolle’s and Scott Fiore’s defense helped goalie Tyler Cruz get the shutout.
Lacey Township 2,
Rumson-Fair Haven 1
Sean Moffitt and Kody Besser each scored for the Lions (1-0). Kian Gonzalez had two assists. Anthony Leporino made 10 saves.
Andrew Singleton scored for Rumson-Fair Haven (0-1). Aden Colburn made 10 saves.
Jackson Memorial 3,
Pinelands Reg. 1
John Hart scored for the Wildcats (0-1) off an assist from Creed Nass. Gavin Harris made three saves.
For Jackson Memorial (2-0), Connor Lucas, Tyler Howlett and Andrew Walenty each scored once.
