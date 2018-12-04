Coming into the season, Mainland Regional High School defender Alivia Handson wanted to be more aggressive on offense to become more of a two-way threat.
She finished with seven goals after scoring just two in her first three years combined.
“I feel like I had my best season this year,” Handson said. “And I’ve been working hard the last four years.”
Handson is The Press 2018 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Handson said the offensive improvement mainly came from her not shying away from the opportunities that were always there.
“I tried to, when I had opportunities, capitalize more,” Handson said. “I still made passes, but when I had the opportunity to go for the net, I went for it.”
On the other end of the field, Handson was a defensive anchor for the Mustangs. They allowed only 16 goals in 23 games, with 13 shutouts.
Head coach Alex Weidman believes that above all of her physical abilities, it is Handson’s high soccer IQ that gives her an edge over her opponents.
“She reads defenders (and) knows where they’re trying to go,” Weidman said. “And she’s tough enough to just say, ‘You’re not coming down here, and I’m going to put a stop to that.’”
Handson is currently undecided on where she will attend college. Though she’s been recruited by a number of NCAA Division II schools, her decision will be based primarily on education.
Her choice of major, on the other hand, is one thing she knows for certain.
“Definitely math and economics,” Handson said on her favorite subject. “I love numbers almost as much as soccer.”
When she’s not on the field or in class, Handson is often with her family. Whether she’s watching “The Office” with her brother or walking the boardwalk with her father, she can almost always be seen spending quality time with loved ones.
She also hangs out with her friends. Because they all live near one another in Linwood, Handson said they enjoy riding personal watercraft or just hanging out at her place. Sometimes, she even goes out to Egg Harbor Township to ride ATVs.
“I’m very active,” she said.
Handson still wants to play soccer in college. Once she finally chooses a school, she plans on walking onto the team. She hopes to play and study at the Division I level.
Coach of the Year and Team of the Year
The Mainland Regional team celebrated several firsts this season. It was the first time the Mustangs had won at least 18 games.
They played in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League tournament — and won it.
They even secured the first Coaches Tournament win in program history.
The Mustangs are The Press 2018 Girls Soccer Team of the Year, and their coach, Alex Weidman, is the Coach of the Year.
“The girls really bought into what we were trying to do as a team,” Weidman said on his team’s success this season. “And we really had this identity of trying to make the team successful rather than each individual.”
That unselfishness is evident in the stats. The Mustangs had seven different girls finish with at least five goals.
This season was one of the best in school history. Despite the season coming to an end in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group III tournament, the Mustangs set a school record for wins.
On Oct. 17, the Mustangs won the first ever CAL girls soccer tournament, edging Ocean City in a penalty-kick shootout.
Just two days later, they defeated Clearview Regional in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament. It was the first win ever for the program in the tournament, and it came against a team that had shut them out 2-0 earlier in the season.
“I felt like that win really stood out for us,” Weidman said. “We had to really focus and avenge that loss.”
Weidman began his coaching career as an assistant on Mainland’s boys team under former coach John Napoli. When Weidman took over the girls team, they saw instant success, winning 15 games in his first season after winning 10 in 2015.
In college, Weidman played soccer for NCAA Division I Monmouth University. He earned the assistant coach position shortly after graduating.
One of the big changes that Weidman brought to the girls soccer team was an emphasis on defense. Of the 18 wins this season, 13 of them were shutouts. In the other five, the opponents only scored once.
Handson credits much of her growth as a player to Weidman’s teachings.
“I think it was very helpful,” Handson said of playing for a defensive coach. “Weidman showed a few different techniques in my game that helped me be one of the best defenders. He honed in on my skills and how to see the field even better.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.