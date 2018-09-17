Holy Spirit High School (1-4) defeated St. Joseph 2-1 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Monday.
De-Quawn Johnson and Anthony Lawler scored one goal each for the Spartans. Ryan Keil had five saves, and Aidan Driscoll made eight stops.
Eian Brennan scored for the Wildcats (0-3), and Josh Kahler made 12 saves.
Cedar Creek 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Trey Watson scored two goals and had two assists for the Pirates (1-3).
Marko Grdic, James Endicott and Shaun O’Connor added a goal apiece, and Hunter McDonald had one save.
Mark Ryan had 10 saves for Lower (1-4).
Life Center Academy 3,
Atlantic Christian 2
Ben Noble scored two goals Atlantic Christian (1-1). Elijah Chapman made five saves.
ACIT 9,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Colin Beasley scored two goals and had two assists for ACIT (2-2). Julian Alvarado-Cruz, Preston Beasley, Chris Benedek, Angel Cotto, James Grimm, Clivens Jean and Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez added one goal each.
Sean Dougherty scored one goal for for Wildwood Catholic (1-4).
Wildwood 5,
Salem 0
Tyler Tomlin scored four goals for Wildwood (3-0). Will Long added a goal and an assist. Mateo Perez, Josh Vallese and Eruvey Sanchez also had an assist each. Dennis Olgun had 10 saves for Wildwood. Matt Santiago had nine saves for Salem (0-3).
Kingsway Reg. 2,
Hammonton 2 2OT
Michael Torres and Robert Gardner scored one goal and had one assist each for Hammonton (2-1-1).
Devin Piro made six saves.
Owen Ryan and Sean Fatiga scored for Kingsway (3-1-1), and Justin Branyan made six saves.
Pleasantville 2,
Cape May Tech 1
Brayan Irias scored both goals for Pleasantville (4-1) to defeat Cape May Tech (3-3).
Rene Garcia assisted one of Irias’ goals and Gerardo Castro four saves.
Mike Brown scored for Cape May Tech, and Lucas Gehring had 28 saves for the Hawks as the Greyhounds had 36 shots.
Mainland Reg. 1,
Absegami 0
Mainland’s Jack Sarkos scored the game winning goal in the second half assisted by Nick Bozzi.
Zach Matik had 11 saves for the Mustangs (4-1). Aaron Amezquita had eight saves for the Braves (1-2).
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Gloucester Tech 2 2OT
Ethan Timerman and Carlos Vallecillo scored one goal each for Cumberland (1-3-1). Chad Mathias and Hunter Davenport combined for 14 saves.
Tyler Ortzman and Andrew Heyer both scored for Gloucester (0-3-1). Nicholas Wallace made 10 saves.
