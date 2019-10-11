Buena Regional High School’s Samantha Hurban scored the game’s only goal in the second half to give the visiting Chiefs girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.
The Chiefs improved to 8-3-3 and Lower fell to 3-13.
Jessica Perella made eight saves for the shutout. Kiara Soto had six saves for Lower Cape May.
Boys soccer
Pinelands Regional 2,
Central Regional 1
John Hart and Logan Johnson each scored for host Pinelands (7-4-1). The score was tied 1-1 at halftime. John Truhan had a goal for Central (1-14).
Cedar Creek 6,
Buena Reg. 0
James Endicott and Austin Gross led Cedar Creek with a goal and an assist each.
Rourke Watson, Trey Watson, Austin Alcantara and Cameron Morgan all a had a goal. Devin McCarty had an assist. Kyle O'Connor had a save for the shutout.
Geoffrey Blosherg made 12 saves for Buena Regional.
No. 7 Oakcrest 4,
Ocean City 2
Gabe Paz led No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, Oakcrest, with two goals in a second half rally that took the Falcons (12-1) from a two-point deficit to a two-point victory.
Asembo Augo and Mason Stokes scored the other two goals. Augo and Paz each had an assist. Nick Cacopardo had two assists.
Ryan Liberty made six saves.
Fischer Hudak and Nick Chiccarine scored for Ocean City. Kyle Plenn had 10 saves.
From Thursday
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Salem 3
Sean Dougherty led Wildwood Catholic with two goals.
CJ Wareham, Matt Moretti, Conor Farrell and Jimmy Kane had a goal each. Dougherty, Farrell, Matt Vogdes and CJ Deegler had an assist each.
Tyler Cruz made 12 saves.
Vineland 2,
Glassboro 2
Jude Hill scored both goals for host Vineland (6-8-1).
Aaron Harrison had a goal and an assist for Glassboro (8-3-3). Justin Tongue had a goal Gorkem Ozdemir had an assist. Griffin Rogers made 10 saves.
