Buena Regional High School’s Samantha Hurban scored the game’s only goal in the second half to give the visiting Chiefs girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.
The Chiefs improved to 8-3-3 and Lower fell to 3-13.
Jessica Perella made eight saves for the shutout. Kiara Soto had six saves for Lower Cape May.
Boys soccer
Pinelands Regional 2,
Central Regional 1
John Hart and Logan Johnson each scored for host Pinelands (7-4-1). The score was tied 1-1 at halftime. John Truhan had a goal for Central (1-14).
From Thursday
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Salem 3
Sean Dougherty led Wildwood Catholic with two goals.
CJ Wareham, Matt Moretti, Conor Farrell and Jimmy Kane had a goal each. Dougherty, Farrell, Matt Vogdes and CJ Deegler had an assist each.
Tyler Cruz made 12 saves.
Vineland 2,
Glassboro 2
Jude Hill scored both goals for host Vineland (6-8-1).
Aaron Harrison had a goal and an assist for Glassboro (8-3-3). Justin Tongue had a goal Gorkem Ozdemir had an assist. Griffin Rogers made 10 saves.
Field hockey
Mainland Reg. 4,
Atlantic City 2
Casey Murray led Mainland (7-7) Regional with a goal and two assists.
Brooke Albuquerque had a goal and an assist. Mara Beck and Ariana Dinofa had a goal each. Hannah Blake had an assist. Alex Pugliese-Conroy made 11 saves.
Katie Master led Atlantic City (7-6-1) with two goals. Hailey Broom and Megan Dougherty had an assist each.
Najay’e Albright had seven saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 1, St. Joseph 0
Kaitlyn Fallon scored in the first half for host OLMA (7-6-1), and Madison Franquet assisted. MeganRae Burke had four saves for St. Joseph (3-10-2).
Middle Township 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Lexie Frank and Kate Herlihy each scored in the first half for host Middle Township (14-2). Amber Howatt had five saves for the shutout. Gabbie Luko made nine stops for Cedar Creek (6-11).
From Thursday
Schalick 4,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Dominique Rodriguez led Schalick (14-1-1) with two goals.
Madison DuBois and Ava Trexler had one each. Juliana Donato had three assists. Calli Ellison made two saves.
Madeline Ott had 23 saves for Cumberland Regional (6-10-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.