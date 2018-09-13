Wildwood High School scored the winning goal in the second half to defeat Clayton 3-2 in a Tri-County Conference game Thursday.
Jaxon Tomlin intercepted a clearance and scored from 22 yards out to give Wildwood a 3-2 lead with 16 minutes to left in the game.
Will Long and Tyler Tomlin also scored for Wildwood (2-0).
Dennis Olgun had an assist and made 18 saves, and Long also had two saves.
John Dantinne and Jose Marinero scored for Clayton (1-2). Luke Koenig had 12 saves.
St. Augustine Prep 2,
Millville 0
Antonio Matos and Jimmy Olivia scored one each for the Hermits (3-0) in the second half.
Anthony Libero made one save for the shutout.
Nate Goranson had nine saves for the Thunderbolts (1-1).
Southern Reg. 4,
Brick Memorial 1
Kevin Kiernan scored two goals to help the Rams (4-0) beat Brick in a Shore Conference game.
Jose Bonilla and Frank Ritchie also scored. Martin Rojas had an assist in the first half.
Williamstown 1,
Hammonton 0
Williamstown’s Cullen Rutter scored in the first half to help defeat the Blue Devils (2-1).
Jim Buchannan assisted, and Gunner Hoffman had four saves for Williamstown (3-0).
Devin Piro had 11 saves for Hammonton.
Girls soccer
Absegami 0,
Cedar Creek 0
The Braves tied the Pirates in double overtime.
Jess Amos had nine saves for Cedar Creek.
Shelby Cressman and Rebecca Silipena had two saves each for Absegami.
Egg Harbor Township 6,
Bridgeton 0
Nicole Danz scored twice for the Eagles (2-0-1).
Lauren Ebner, Jadyn Laramore, Madison Morgan and Kara Semet also scored. Alexa Albert, Emily Cheeseman and Ebner each had an assist.
Grace Baumgartel had three saves for EHT.
Bridgeton fell to 0-2.
Williamstown 5,
Hammonton 0
Jamie DeHaven scored three goals to help Williamstown (3-01) defeat Hammonton (1-2).
Morgan Ostermueller and Miranda Uzdavines also scored a goal each. Uzdavines had three assists, and Ostermuller had two.
Gabrielle Krouse had nine saves.
Information for Hammonton was not provided.
Lacey Township 6,
Barnegat 0
Senior forward Allie Toth scored a hat trick to help Lacey Township shut out Barnegat.
Senior center back Tia Ramos had a goal and an assist, and junior midfielder Kelly Weaver added a goal for Lacey (1-1).
Senior midfielder Alexis Connor had two assist, and the other score was an own goal.
Lions sophomore Nicole Coraggio had six saves for the shutout.
Brielle Schuber made 11 saves for Barnegat (2-2).
