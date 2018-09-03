The Mainland Regional High School boys soccer team lost some major talent to graduation, but the Mustangs have not lost their winning mindset.
Mainland, which won its second South Jersey Group III title and made it to the state Group III final last season, lost 12 seniors, including first-team Press All-Stars Matt Stellitano, Dan Adams, Keegan Ford and Jimmy Kryjer.
"We lost 12 seniors, but that leadership, you hope, is embedded within your program," coach Chris Meade said. "We had some depth last year that I think was the key to our success. We had some young guys get some quality minutes in some stressful situations."
One of those particularly stressful situations came in the state semifinals, when Mainland beat Toms River South 7-6 in penalty kicks.
In that high-pressure situation, senior forward Jack Sarkos scored two penalty kicks to help propel his team into the state final for the first time.
Sarkos was a first-team Press All-Star last year and will play NCAA Division I soccer at Lehigh University. He led the Mustangs in scoring in each of the past two seasons, with 26 goals last year and 18 in 2016.
"I've been here for four years, and I've had plenty of seniors to look up to," Sarkos said. "I have a lot of experience. I think I wouldn't really call it pressure, but I think we're going to mold together well."
Fellow senior Akeem Sterling will join Sarkos on the front line.
"Obviously, there's a different playing style when you lose 10 starters. I have a different role, and Akeem's going to be getting more minutes," Sarkos said.
On defense, the Mustangs lost star goalie Stellitano, who set school records with 15 shutouts in one season and 34 career shutouts.
But Stellitano spent the last two seasons working with junior Zach Matik, who will take over in net this season.
"He's had a perfect role model in Stellitano. He's committed, for sure," Meade said of Matik.
Senior Danny Alejo also will be a crucial player leading the defense at right back. Alejo said he wants to use his experience to motivate his teammates.
"I know what it takes to make it to the state finals," Alejo said. "We're talented in the back."
Also stepping up is junior Devon Ford, who will play center midfielder. Ford said that despite the loss of last year's seniors, including his brother Keegan, the team is still focused on getting back to where it was last season.
"It's still the same energy. We're still going out to win," Ford said.
Other key seniors leading the way include Stefen Himmelstein, George Arsenis and Billy Rodgers. Juniors Ryan Pellegrino and Tommy Gordon also play crucial roles in filling out the team this season.
"You're looking at a group that understands what it takes to win and the work that goes into it so we hope that carries over from the last couple of years," Meade said.
