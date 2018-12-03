Jack Sarkos injured his right quad before the Mainland Regional High School boys soccer team’s first scrimmage this past summer.
It was a two-week recovery with soreness expected for an additional month.
But that did not stop the senior from getting healthy enough to score two goals and get an assist in the Mustangs’ season opener.
The standout forward was hesitant to start the season because of the injury, but he wanted to be there for his team.
Sarkos scored a team-leading 23 goals and added nine assists this season as the Mustangs finished 14-7 and ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. The standout forward led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals, scoring two goals in his final high school game.
Sarkos is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“I consider myself a hard worker in everything I do,” said Sarkos, 18, of Linwood, “and I try to be a humble person.”
Sarkos, who finished his career with a program-high 75 goals and 34 assists, will continue his education and soccer career at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
He also was selected last month to compete in the High School All-American game in Florida this month, an accolade he said was an honor to receive.
But there is more to Sarkos than a talented soccer player.
His favorite subject is calculus — he says it comes naturally to him — and his favorite food is steak. Sarkos also enjoys watching soccer, especially Manchester United.
“Jack is a caring person,” Mainland coach Chris Meade said. “He is an unselfish, well-rounded student-athlete. … Jack is a likable guy, well-respected and well-liked by his coaching staff and teammates.”
Meade, who coached Sarkos since the sixth grade, said the senior is poised, maintains a good work ethic and a high soccer IQ, something he strengthened during his years at Mainland.
“Jack combined, especially as he matured, strength and speed that is different from your average high school player,” Meade said. “He puts tremendous pressure on the defense because he can do so much when the ball is at his feet.”
The Mustangs won sectional titles in 2016 and 2017.
“We knew coming (into this season) we would have a target on our back,” he said. “It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but taking my four years as a whole, I wouldn’t change anything.”
Sarkos will mostly miss the bus rides after with his teammates after a win, listening to the team’s song, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.
Meade said Sarkos’ caring, friendly attitude and winning mentality will be difficult to replace.
“There are goals I want to reach (in college),” Sarkos said. “I want to make an impact from the start. I’m excited to get there and continue being myself on and off the field.”
Team of the Year
St. Augustine Prep strives to be an elite team each season, a determined attitude that was on display this fall.
The Hermits seized their first South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association title since 2010, defeating previously undefeated Seneca in the semifinals and Washington Township in the final.
St. Augustine became the third Cape-Atlantic League team to capture the SJSCA crown, with the Hermits accounting for two of those titles.
St. Augustine won the CAL American Division title and advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public A final. The Hermits finished 17-5-3, their highest win total since they took the state championship in 2010, and finished as the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine is The Press Team of the Year.
“I would say it was a solid team approach, and everyone bought into it this season,” St. Augustine coach Steve Rolando said. “There was really great team chemistry this year, and they came to work hard every day. ... I can’t be more proud of them.”
Rolando said the senior leadership played an important role, adding it was “monkey see, monkey do” because the underclassmen followed their actions on the journey to success.
“It still stings to lose in the S.J. final,” Rolando said, “but what trumps that disappointment is they have a lot to be proud of because we achieved every goal we set out for except that. We gained a lot of respect around South Jersey and I couldn’t be happier.”
Coach of the Year
Nino Scotto di Carlo inherited a talented program that was left in good condition after former coach Jason Asch handed him the reins two years ago.
Scotto di Carlo wanted to continue that success and winning culture. And he made history this season.
The 28-year-old coach guided the Wildcats to their first sectional final since 1989, when the program last won a title. Pinelands, which this year finished 15-5 and No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, upset two-time defending South Jersey Group III champion Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals and captured its second straight Shore Conference B South title.
Scotto di Carlo is The Press Coach of the Year.
“It’s an honor,” said Scotto di Carlo. “I have a great group of guys, and they deserve a lot of credit for this. I give them a lot of say on how they want to play and, well, it is easy to coach when you have such a strong group, up and down the roster, and my coaching staff is great, too.”
The second-year coach said the Wildcats adapted a more shared offensive attack, having lost several top scorers to graduation the previous two years.
“After taking over the program, I had my own spin on stuff, but for the most part, guys just came in and played hard,” Scotto di Carlo said. “I didn’t want to stifle anything, I wanted to help it continue. … My job as a coach is to get my players prepared and give them the best opportunity to win.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.