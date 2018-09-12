LINWOOD — There was some early-season drama Wednesday when the Ocean City High School girls soccer team visited its new divisional rival Mainland Regional.
Both programs had not yet suffered a loss and, judging by the defensive performances from both sides, neither team wanted to relinquish its undefeated season.
But sometimes, all it takes is one goal.
Alivia Handson scored with 30 minutes and 16 seconds left in the second half to give the Mustangs a 1-0 victory over the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Mainland (3-0) was in the CAL American Division last season, but the league realigned the divisions in January.
“It was exciting,” said Handson, 17, of Linwood. “I think we really needed it to bring up our morale during the game. (Ocean City) is a hard team, they are a powerhouse and I think the goal really helped with our energy and we came out even stronger after.”
Ocean City (3-1-1) captured the South Jersey Group III title last season and advanced to its first state semifinal in 17 years. The Red Raiders seized the CAL National Division crown.
Handson, who created a lane to net after stealing the ball, said she saw her target and just aimed.
The senior’s goal was unassisted.
“It definitely felt great to beat them, especially with all the press they’ve been getting,” Handson said. “We were, kind of, like the underdogs coming out. ... I’m glad I could help in our win against such a great team.”
Ocean City outshot Mainland in the first half, creating three scoring opportunities.
The Mustangs had a decent amount of ball position and played good defense throughout the game, but they were not getting many shots on goal in the opening half.
“At halftime we were just talking about getting some quality chances,” Mainland coach Alex Weidman said. “We talked about just executing, and then (Alivia) stepped up, wins the ball and takes her chance.”
Mainland had an improved offensive attack in the second half.
“Ocean City is a great team and they are going to be a strong competitor all season long. So, to come out here on our home field and defend our home turf feels really good. They are going to be tough all season, but we got by them today. It was a very good team win.”
Madison Dougherty made seven saves during the warm, mostly sunny September afternoon to earn the shutout. The junior goaltender had a big dirt stain on the back of her yellow jersey from making some impressive diving stops.
“We have a really, really strong defensive unit on our team,” Dougherty said. “We work really hard and always talk to each other. It’s just all about communication and having trust in each other. That’s what makes us so strong. That’s what gives us those shutouts.”
Mainland will play the Red Raiders again at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 1 at Ocean City.
Dougherty and Handson said the two teams know what to expect next time. Both agreed the Mustangs need to work hard for the next meeting.
“It’s a real privilege to beat Ocean City,” Dougherty said. “They are one of our biggest rivals. For us to come on top and beat them, it feels amazing.”
The Mainland team gathered near midfield, hugged each other and cheered, as Ocean City walked back to its bench.
Abbey Fenton made six saves for Ocean City.
“I told them to soak it all in,” Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. “We are going to play them again. The challenge is to move forward from this. It’s hard to beat a team twice. That’s what makes our division so tough. But we got to learn from this and move forward, and we’ll definitely be ready when they come to our house.”
Ocean City 0 0—0
Mainland Regional 0 1—1
Goals—Handson MR.
Goalies—Dougherty (7) MR; Fenton (6) OC.
Records—MR 3-0; OC 3-1-1
