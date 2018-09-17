CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School boys soccer team wanted redemption Monday from last season.
The Panthers defeated rival Oakcrest twice in the regular season last year, but they lost to the Falcons in overtime in the first round of the South Jersey Group II tournament.
That heartbreaking loss still lingered when the Panthers (3-2) hosted the Falcons (4-2) for the first time this season on a cloudy afternoon. And the game itself was as intense as any rivalry could be.
David Gardner scored with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left in the second overtime to give Middle Township a 1-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
It was an evenly matched game, but the 16-year-old junior delivered the clutch goal.
“It feels fantastic,” Gardner said. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”
Gardner almost scored in the first overtime, but Oakcrest goaltender Matthew Boakes made a diving save to keep the game alive.
When Gardner finally scored in the second overtime, he ran toward the midfield and was mobbed by his teammates in celebration.
“It made up for it,” he said, referring to his earlier opportunity. “It made the team happy. ... Just never give up on a game. It could turn into anything.”
Gardner, a forward/midfielder, had four shots on net.
“David is just a phenomenal player,” Middle coach Matt Gilbert said. “He has got a very high soccer IQ. Watching him and some of his moves is pretty magical. I am extremely proud of him pulling out that win for us.”
The Panthers have won three straight since an 0-2 start.
“We know, right now, we got ourselves in a hole,” Gilbert said. “We dropped our first game against Absegami (in overtime), but I feel that prepared us for this overtime. ... It was nice to pull out a win here, and I am proud of my team.”
Braiden Scarpa made seven saves for the Panthers to earn the shutout. The 15-year-old sophomore said the defense was the main reason for his success.
“We got off to a slow start this season, but we bounced back,” Scarpa said. “We knew this game was big. We needed this one to move up in the rankings.”
Scarpa was one of the first teammates to greet Gardner after the game-winning goal.
“We all had something to prove,” Gilbert said. “They cut our season short last year. It’s definitely a battle every time we see Oakcrest. They are a tough team, and I’m glad we came out to top today.”
