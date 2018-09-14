Kira Sides and Emily Mendel scored one goal each for Middle Township High School (2-3) to defeat Cedar Creek 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game Friday.
Shelby Repici had one assist, and Brynn Bock made nine saves to earn the shutout.
Jessica Amos made three saves for Cedar (0-2-1).
Mainland Regional 5,
Oakcrest 0
Serena D’Anna led the visiting Mustangs (4-0) with the game’s first goal five minutes into the contest and later added two assists.
An own goal made it 2-0 at halftime, and Sage Glover, Meghan Pellegrino and Julia Kaes each scored in the second half.
Madison Dougherty recorded the shutout with five saves. Brielle Smith had 10 saves for Oakcrest (2-1-1).
Wildwood Catholic 8,
Pleasantville 0
Riley Kane and Ivy Bolle scored two goals apiece for Wildwood Catholic (3-0-1).
Kimmy Casiello, Marianna Papazaglou, Delaney Robb and Tallula Rogers added one goal each. Leona Macrina made one save for the Crusaders.
Laura Santiago had four saves for Pleasantville (0-2-1).
Brick Memorial 8
Barnegat 4
Jillian Jankowski and Isabel Guiro each scored two goals and had one assist for the Bengals (2-3).
Dominique Cummings scored three goals to lead Brick (3-1).
Holy Spirit 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Megan McCully scored three goals for the Spartans (1-2). Bryanna Mastro scored two goals and and Cat Patitucci scored one.
Morgan Keil and Bailey Harris combined for six saves.
For the Hawks (0-4), Sammi Jenison made five saves and Sydney King had nine.
Atlantic Christian 11
Cumberland Christian 1
Lola Oguntuase scored four goals to lead Atlantic Christian to victory in its season opener.
Lindsey Ash and Chloe Vogel scored three goals apiece, and Rebecca Darragh added one. Shelby Einwechter made five saves.
Trinity Jagdeo scored for Cumberland Christian.
Oakcrest 3,
Vineland 1
Oakcrest scored three goals in the second half to beat Vineland on Thursday.
Cayla Wyatt, Izzy Vieyra and Hannah Curcio scored a goal each for the Falcons. Brielle Smith had eight saves for Oakcrest (2-0-1).
Vineland’s Angelina Mainiero scored the lone goal assisted by Gabby Perez.
Isabella Fiorenza 11 saves for Vineland (1-2).
Girls volleyball
Mainland Reg. 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
The Mustangs (3-0) won 25-18, 23-25, 25-20.
Emma Zurawski had 10 kills, and Nikki Faragher added six.
Cadence Fitzgerald had 15 assists, and Bella Canesi had six aces and Savannah Goff added five digs.
The Caper Tigers fell to 1-3.
Oakcrest 2,
Middle Township 0
Oakcrest defeated Middle 25-6, 25-16.
Brooke Mischlich had six aces and two kills for the Falcons.
Emma McErlain had six assists and three aces.
Pleasantville 2,
Winslow Township 0
The host Greyhounds (3-1) won 25-18 and 25-13.
Pleasantville’s Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 13 assists and two aces, and Yancely Hernandez added five kills and nine service points. Shania Watkins had six assists.
Cedar Creek 2,
Atlantic Tech 0
Cedar Creek (3-2) won 27-25, 26-24.
Alex Zaremba had 16 assists and one ace for the Pirates, while Angelina Cox had three kills, two aces and seven service points. Amanda Purdy had four kills.
Atlantic Tech fell to 4-2.
