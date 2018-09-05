ATLANTIC CITY — The Millville High School boys soccer team opened its season Wednesday with intensity, making a statement that it’s ready to compete.
The Thunderbolts faced an Atlantic City defense that gave only three shots on goal in the opening half.
But that third shot determined the game.
Tre Stevenson scored with 10 seconds left in the first half to lead the Thunderbolts to a 1-0 victory over the Vikings in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
“I scored that, and I didn’t know how to feel,” said Stevenson, 15, of Millville. “I was so excited. Words can’t describe how excited I was.”
Matt Price made a perfect pass to Stevenson, who created space on the right side of the net. Stevenson, a sophomore, said with a smile that he felt the ball would go in as it soared toward the goal.
The celebration was priceless among his teammates.
“It feels great,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been really excited to play and I thought we did well.”
Millville (1-0) and Atlantic City (0-1) played outstanding defense Wednesday afternoon, neither team allowing much offensive pressure.
Nate Goranson made five saves for Millville and recorded a season-opening shutout. The junior goaltender, however, gave all the praise to his defense.
“I only had a shutout just because I had my defense solid the whole game,” said Goranson, 17, of Millville. “Blocking shots before they even got to me, stopping the defenders and making them retreat back. It was all my defense in front of me.”
Goranson was thrilled to finally start the regular season, adding that the outcome was worth the hard work at practice.
“It was a whole team effort,” he said, “everybody did everything excellent.”
With promising newcomers and nine returning seniors, Millville coach Christian Varga was pleased overall with the performance, adding the team will continue to build and jell as the season unfolds.
“It’s always good to get a win, especially the first game,” he said. “We had all summer to get ready and get the season started. So, obviously you want to start on the right foot, and that’s what we did today.”
Atlantic City coach Maurice Lozzi said his priority is defense, telling his players that a strong unit will always be in the game. Even though the heat played a factor in the game, the Vikings still played a close game because of their defense.
Jonathan Murillo made five saves for Atlantic City.
“Millville is a tough squad,” Lozzi said. “They played well and that one goal was the difference in the game. We just misfired on some chances and we weren’t able to create anything. That Millville defense kept us out. But I am proud of the guys for playing as hard as they can in this game.”
Millville 1 0—1
Atlantic City 0 0—0
Goals—Stevenson M.
Goalies— Goranson (5) M. Murillo (6) AC.
Records—M 1-0, AC 0-1.
Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.