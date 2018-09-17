The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team defeated Absegami 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday.
The Mustangs (5-0) led 1-0 at halftime.
Serena D’Anna and Kailyn Gallagher scored for Mainland. Julia Kaes had an assist, and Madison Dougherty had six saves.
Allie Tierney scored for the Braves (1-2), and Rebecca Silipena had 25 saves.
Cape May Tech 2,
Pleasantville 1
Jaelyn Baxter and Shara Shaw scored for Cape May Tech (1-3).
James Tozer Murphy made 19 saves for the Hawks.
Imani Phillips scored for Pleasantville (0-3-1) with an assist from Wendy Morales. Briseda Olivera made eight saves.
Cedar Creek 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Jenna Linstra scored three goals to lead the Pirates (1-2-1).
Kristina Ropiecki and Jordyn Myers scored one goal apiece, and Jessica Amos made four saves.
Taylor McGill scored for Lower (1-5), and Molly McGuigan made 20 saves.
Oakcrest 0,
Middle Township 0 2 OT
Brynn Bock made 15 saves for Middle (2-3-1) in a double-overtime tie.
Brielle Smith had 12 stops for the Falcons (2-1-2).
Egg Harbor Township 2,
Gateway Regional 0
Gabby German and Niki Banz scored a goal each for the Eagles (3-0-1). Grace Baumgartel had two saves for the shutout. Gemma Keesler had 13 saves for Gateway (3-2).
Gloucester Tech 7,
Cumberland Reg. 1
No further information was available.
Atlantic Christian 9,
Life Center Academy 0
Lola Oguntuase scored five goals to lead Atlantic Christian (2-0).
Alyssa Holliday, Hannah Urbaczewski, Chloe Vogel and Rebecca Darragh each added a goal. Shelby Einweitcher made one save.
Life Center’s Anaiah Tanner Barnes had 18 saves.
Girls volleyball
Lacey Township 2,
Lakewood 1
Jordan Stracensky had five kills, one block, one dig and one assist for Lacey (2-4).
Maggei Ann Hodges added seven kills, six aces and 20 service points, and Samantha Kievit had two kills with 11 digs.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Jackson Liberty 0
Pinelands (6-1) defeated Jackson 25-23, 25-19.
Kayla Thornton reached her 500th career kill for the Wildcats. She finished the match with six kills, three blocks, 10 digs and four aces. Emma Capriglione added seven kills, three blocks and eight digs, and Adrianna Dancisin added one kill and 11 digs.
Field hockey
Barnegat 3,
Keyport 1
Shannon Schivera scored two goals to help the Bengals (4-1-1) defeat Keyport (1-2) in a Shore Conference game.
Haleigh Dengler also scored, and Patricia Tanola had three saves.
Jordan Smith scored the lone goal for Keyport.
Ocean City 11,
Bridgeton 0
Jaclyn Charbonneau scored three goals to lead the Red Raiders (4-0) in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Reese Bloomstead and Molly Reardon added two goals apiece. Sophia Gresham, Tara McNally, Alexis Smallwood and Chloe Prettyman each scored.
Bridgeton fell to 0-2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Oakcrest 0
Reese Bracken and Leah Jones scored one goal each for the Caper Tigers (3-1).
Makayla Hueber had four saves for the shutout.
Oakcrest fell to 1-2.
Millville 4,
Vineland 1
Casey Etter scored two goals and assisted one for Millville (1-2). Kyla Bandachowicz and Lauren Cox added a goal each. Alyssa McIsaac had five saves.
Sonialys Badillo had the lone goal for Vineland (1-3-1) assisted by Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez.Middle Township 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Caroline Gallagher scored four goals in the first half for Middle (3-1). Shea Gerhard scored unassisted in the second half.
Lauren Mevoli had 13 saves for Spirit (0-4-1).
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
Ruby Ramales, Erika Barbera and Maitland Demand each scored for the Rams (5-0), while Demand and Alexis Maul recorded an assist.
Toms River North fell to 3-1-1.
Cumberland Reg. 0,
Gloucester Tech 0
Cumberland Regional tied with Gloucester Tech (3-2-1) after two scoreless halves. Taylor Rossiter had five saves for the Colts (0-3-1).
